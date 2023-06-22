As the weather gets warmer and with summer right around the corner, many will be starting to look out at how to create the perfect outdoor space to relax, lounge around or socialise in the sunshine.

We’ve all heard of the outdoor kitchen, but the outdoor living room is the next big thing.

Indoor-outdoor living is set to be huge this year, with the garden becoming an extension of the home and a flowing transition from the living room. This exterior style has been extremely popular on TikTok with searches for ‘#Indoor Outdoor Living’ having as many as 4.6 million views. Pinterest data has also revealed there are up to 1 million searches per month for ‘outdoor living room.’

With many upcoming holidays and as homeowners consider garden revamps, Google Search Data has revealed that searches for ‘Garden furniture’ have risen sharply by 44% this month. Luxury furniture experts at BoConcept have shared five simple ways to transform your garden into a usable, comfortable yet vibrant living space.

Outdoor Sofa

A comfortable place to sit is a garden necessity – whether it be a lounger, a big chair or even a weather-durable sofa. Stylish rattan or wicker chairs provide a link between indoors and outdoors while also being low maintenance and breathable.

Metal chairs are a more robust option, practical and often stackable, while providing an elegant French bistro look.

Introducing a sofa, however, immediately transforms your garden and is a much comfier option that will inevitably encourage you to spend more time outdoors.

There are outdoor sofas of all shapes, styles, colours, sizes and materials. You can find corner sofas which enable you to create separate zones in your garden or sofas with storage underneath where you can stow blankets or throws. Sofas can be neutral in colour providing an elegant, classic look or more lively and vibrant. Dark sofas are also arguably the most practical and require less cleaning. Whatever suits your personal taste works well – and even better if it fits with your interior style choices!