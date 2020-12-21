The items we choose to create this homely, welcoming ambience vary depending on personal taste and needs, but the new collections suit the purpose beautifully, injecting Marbella homes with engaging colour tones and luxuriant materials that turn the house into your own wonderful oasis of style and wellbeing. This season, BoConcept surprises with an evocative range of sofas, salon tables, wall units, dining rooms and inviting bedrooms sets. Compared to a few years ago, home décor has become gentler and more cosseting while also retaining elegance and refinement.

This is very evident in the new BoConcept collection, which has a warm, retro-modern feel about it that still embodies the very concept of Danish design. “Scandinavia has a philosophy of design that fits well with a wide range of materials and even styles,” says Jan. “It’s more about how to work with forms and spaces to create a very special ambience that is comfortable, refined, natural and also contemporary.” That said, a lot of people think that brands such as BoConcept are ‘too modern’ and minimalist, as well as expensive and inaccessible. “To them I would simply say come and have a look and see for yourself,” and indeed, they will be pleasantly surprised.