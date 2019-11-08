A Tradition Of Design And Workmanship

“Form and function always have to be in perfect balance, or else a design doesn’t make it to the production stages at BoConcept,” says Jan. “This means that our furniture and décor pieces have to be beautifully styled, but also practical, and that’s not always the easiest option when you choose to make each item as multifunctional as possible.” He refers to the fact that many of the tables, cupboards, beds, sofas and other decorative items in the BoConcept range are designed with additional features such as fold-out trays and drop-down sections that reveal useful extra storage space.

“It’s one thing to add such elements into the design, but another to ensure that they work perfectly in each and every piece of furniture.” Well, as one of the pioneers and leaders of Danish and Scandinavian design, BoConcept has been honing its craft in this regard to a level of perfection. The result is a range of furniture, decorative elements and whole home décor solutions that have sleek, comfortable contemporary design and production down to a tee. “We’ve been experimenting with new components and developing innovative production methods since the 1950s, so a great deal of detail and attention goes into elements such as hinges and drawer motion, as well as quality wood and metalwork, upholstery and also materials that are luxurious, stylish and easy to clean.”

New 2019/20 Collection

Excitement therefore always builds with the arrival of a new collection, and this year it brings with it a particularly appealing new range of colour tones, material textures and finishes. “BoConcept is a brand with strong roots in early modern Scandinavian design,” says Jan Petersen, “but it is now an internationally recognised name that is active in 65 countries, so the designs have grown and evolved with this to become more international whilst remaining true to their Danish traditions and philosophy.” As a result, the latest collections have featured a very attractive blend of Danish design with multinational sources of inspiration.

This is particularly visible in the latest 2019/20 design collection of sofas, beds, tables, lamps, chairs, cupboards and other decorative pieces, which see the introduction of richer colour tones and opulent soft furnishing materials for the upholstery. “There is a sophisticated vivacity that adds elements of flair from French, Italian and other global sources, and you notice it above all in the new range of sofas, chairs and bedding.” Jan goes so far as to say that this year’s collection is more ‘Marbella’ than ever.