Only the Rioja region though could have attracted this attention as everywhere else was treated at best, with mild indifference. Two companies though, neither of which were based in Rioja, rode above the ignorance and indeed their names became better known than the regions they came from: Torres from Penedés and Chivite from Navarra. My first encounter with Bodegas Chivite was in 1999, so 20 years on seems a good time to focus on the estate, its achievements and some of the wines from their impressive range.

Their history dates back to 1647 and 11 generations have since carried the baton, expanding, consolidating, innovating and adapting depending on the needs of the estate. Although 1647 is the first documented evidence of their name, it appears that Chivite already owned substantial vineyard and property holdings at that time. The mindset of not resting on laurels was particularly useful during the 1860s when oidium ravaged France’s vineyards and Claudio Chivite, the boss since 1846, took the opportunity to establish exports not just to the desperate areas but to a wider audience who were suddenly left bereft of French wines. In 1872 a new winery was built on the La Cascajera site which still exists today.

He passed on the mantle to his son Félix who established the first trade mark for Chivite and ran the business for 50 years until his death in 1928. Two years later, his youngest son Julián took control and steered the Bodega through the turbulent waters of the Spanish Civil War and World War 2, for although Spain was technically neutral, export quotas on Spanish goods were enforced. The post-war era heralded an upturn in the family’s fortunes but Julián Chivite Marco was convinced that quality not quantity would be the watchword. This was in stark contrast to other areas of Spain which were still in thrall to Franco’s promise that the state would pay for, in effect, over-production, and countries like Italy or regions such as Burgundy where replenishing the depleted wine stocks took precedence.