Special Extras

Boho Club has many nice touches, such as the welcome you receive at the entry reception and being shown to your table. The waiters are smart and attentive, always on hand to enhance your visit and there is substantial space between the table layouts, affording a relaxing dining ambience. Weekend evenings often feature live music entertainment, complementing the cool DJ spun music. With an establishment on such a scale, this is a great venue for events, parties and functions. So, if you haven’t experienced the refined luxury of Boho Club yet, do you yourself a favour with a reservation soon. Open every day for breakfast, lunch and dinner.