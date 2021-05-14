In a relatively short period of time, Boho Club, in the heart of Marbella’s Golden Mile, has become an institution for those in the know. Its wonderfully sophisticated set-up, in combination with food to-die-for, great ambience and slick service, tick all the boxes for the perfect lunch or night out.
WORDS: JAMES SINCLAIR, PHOTOGRAPHY: Courtesy of Boho Club
Boho Club is actually a boutique resort, with suite and bungalow accommodation featuring tasteful interiors, lush tropical gardens with avant-garde statues, swimming pools, and a gymnasium. Guests staying overnight have the privilege of trying the attractive breakfast options served in the restaurant and this presents an interesting opportunity for couples: come for dinner and enjoy a romantic evening, with an overnight stay and breakfast in the morning.
Boho Dining
The restaurant is also open to the general public for breakfast, lunch and dinner and diners are in for a real treat. It is a veritable oasis of style, spacious and sumptuous, featuring ample terracing, and reception area. With renowned figure, Diego del Río at the helm, the dishes prepared are elegant and exquisite. A Michelin-starred chef, he is passionate about Andalusian cuisine, wherever possible sourcing natural, fresh produce from the region’s abundance of suppliers. Select from his tasting menu or à la carte.
Spoiled for Choice
The menu features a range of sensational starters, melt-in-your mouth mains and desirable desserts. Whatever you choose, it is impossible to go wrong here, which of course means that you will want to return to savour this experience again. Don’t miss Diego’s marinated olives on the table, which are difficult to leave alone, and instead of providing butter for the tasty bread – focaccia and rustic brown – you are encouraged to dip it into the best organic olive oil in the world, Finca la Torre, which has received this accolade several years in succession.
Time for Cheers
The drinks options are extensive, comprising a large selection of Champagnes, sparkling wines, national, international and dessert wines, not to mention an impressive cocktail list. There is a fabulous bar area where these can be enjoyed with friends and colleagues, on a wind-down from work session.
Special Extras
Boho Club has many nice touches, such as the welcome you receive at the entry reception and being shown to your table. The waiters are smart and attentive, always on hand to enhance your visit and there is substantial space between the table layouts, affording a relaxing dining ambience. Weekend evenings often feature live music entertainment, complementing the cool DJ spun music. With an establishment on such a scale, this is a great venue for events, parties and functions. So, if you haven’t experienced the refined luxury of Boho Club yet, do you yourself a favour with a reservation soon. Open every day for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
INFO
BOHO CLUB BOUTIQUE HOTEL AND RESTAURANT, MARBELLA
Tel: 952 157 222.
CN 340, Km 176, Urb. Lomas de Rio Verde, Marbella. www.bohoclub.com