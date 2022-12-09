Boho Club, in the heart of Marbella’s Golden Mile, is a boutique resort par excellence. Operating as a hotel, its contemporary rooms and bungalows are stylish with state-of the art amenities, surrounded by enticing gardens, swimming pools, Bernies poolside bar, and a gymnasium.
Words James Sinclair, Photography Courtesy Of Boho Club
In the words of the General Manager, Daniel Little, “ Boho Club’s maxim is to fuel the senses of our guests and, for this, we offer original experiences, beyond a tasting menu or a hotel stay. It is about surprising the client and getting them to enjoy a moment that will last in their memory.”
These sentiments are nowhere better epitomised that at the resort’s centrepiece, the Boho Club Restaurant. Open every day for breakfast, lunch and dinner, its interior expanse, refined with a colonial feel, is a joyful place to linger with friends or a loved one. The ambience is always convivial, with DJ spun music, and the food offering is so good that you will aspire to become a regular visitor.
Under the very capable hands of Executive Chef, Diego de Río, the gastronomic offering at Boho Club is inspired and expansive. Diego is passionate about Andalusian cuisine with Mediterranean products, which he combines with international touches to great effect.
New Winter Menu
The restaurant recently presented a range of new dishes for the winter season, the very listing of which will leave your mouth watering.
To pique your appetite, try the Michelada Oyster, fresh Mushrooms with Oloroso juice, Foie Gras, Liquorice and Hazelnuts, the cured Scallop with Carrot, Beans and curried Pumpkin Cream, or the hearty Game Ravioli with Artichokes and stewed Ramen.
How does a Venison Sirloin with Chestnut Toffee and glazed Spring Onion sound, or the Wagyu Rib with creamy Jerusalem Artichoke and Puff Pastry Potato? You can also savour Monkfish with Black Olive Romesco and roasted Pepper Juice, Sea Bass on Octopus Gazpachuelo with Chili Peppers, or grilled Octopus glazed in Teriyaki, Celery Ball and Eggplant.
For those with a sweet tooth, how about indulging in a Boho Rocher with Passion Fruit and Pineapple soup, the creamy Lemon, candied Peanut, Sablé, Basil and Mint sorbet, or the roasted Apple Millefeuille, Puff Pastry and Citrus?
As well as these new additions, many Boho Club classics remain on the menu which will please the restaurant’s regular diners who will be able to continue to enjoy their favourite plates. A phenomenal tasting menu is also offered, with wine pairings, and Diego himself visiting diner’s tables to explain the compositions of its dishes.
The wine list is extensive, with over 300 references to select from and you can also enjoy cocktails and drinks at the bar or in the comfort of the sofa seating areas.
Christmas Programme
With its exceptional location, accommodation on site, and friendly and attentive staff, Boho Club is the ideal place for any event or meeting. Whether you are looking for an impressive venue for a company Christmas lunch or dinner, or a special place to relax with friends or family, it has everything to fulfil your needs. The restaurant has a range of menus for group bookings you can peruse.
Boho Club also has a comprehensive programme covering all the festive requirements for New Year’s Eve Dinner and Party, and Christmas and New Year’s Day Lunches. Contact the restaurant for further information.
INFO
Boho Club
Operating non-stop every day from 08:00 until midnight.
Reservations recommended.
Lomas de Río Verde, Km 176.
Tel: (+34) 952 157 222.
www.bohoclub.com