New Winter Menu

The restaurant recently presented a range of new dishes for the winter season, the very listing of which will leave your mouth watering.

To pique your appetite, try the Michelada Oyster, fresh Mushrooms with Oloroso juice, Foie Gras, Liquorice and Hazelnuts, the cured Scallop with Carrot, Beans and curried Pumpkin Cream, or the hearty Game Ravioli with Artichokes and stewed Ramen.

How does a Venison Sirloin with Chestnut Toffee and glazed Spring Onion sound, or the Wagyu Rib with creamy Jerusalem Artichoke and Puff Pastry Potato? You can also savour Monkfish with Black Olive Romesco and roasted Pepper Juice, Sea Bass on Octopus Gazpachuelo with Chili Peppers, or grilled Octopus glazed in Teriyaki, Celery Ball and Eggplant.

For those with a sweet tooth, how about indulging in a Boho Rocher with Passion Fruit and Pineapple soup, the creamy Lemon, candied Peanut, Sablé, Basil and Mint sorbet, or the roasted Apple Millefeuille, Puff Pastry and Citrus?

As well as these new additions, many Boho Club classics remain on the menu which will please the restaurant’s regular diners who will be able to continue to enjoy their favourite plates. A phenomenal tasting menu is also offered, with wine pairings, and Diego himself visiting diner’s tables to explain the compositions of its dishes.

The wine list is extensive, with over 300 references to select from and you can also enjoy cocktails and drinks at the bar or in the comfort of the sofa seating areas.