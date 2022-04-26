Diego Del Río: A Marbella Culinary Stalwart Whose Heart Beats For Fine Food

The creative visionary behind Boho Restaurant is Diego del Río, a well-known name on the national and regional gastronomic scene. Born in Málaga and trained at Le Cordon Bleu, he crafts visually stunning dishes made with techniques honed at great Parisian restaurants. A frequent traveller, Diego enjoys combining international recipes with local ingredients for a very original take on traditional favourites. Many first came across this passionate Chef when he was heading El Lago, another Marbella restaurant for which he obtained a Michelin star. At Boho Restaurant he offers honest dishes that reveal a clear commitment to quality produce.

Having enjoyed Diego’s dishes many times, I can only say that the word his cuisine conjures up is “Wow!” His is a world of artistically presented, well-balanced delights such as his anglerfish arrabbiata with basil and citrus cream, or a melt-in-the-mouth roast pork with nectarine, yogurt, and mole poblano. For dessert, the lemon pie, comprising lemon-lime cream, toasted meringue, peanuts, and a mint sorbet, is a refreshing end to a meal fit for a Queen or King. The restaurant is home to over 1,000 national and foreign wines and has its own Boho Club cuveé, courtesy of the Jorge Ordoñez winery.

Art Is Life

The Boho Restaurant also has an impressive collection of artworks, the result of an agreement with Fabien Fryns Fine Art Ltd. Highly coveted works of art by creators the calibre of Henry Hudson, Claire Tabouret, David LaChapelle, Lawrence Schiller, and Lin Zhipeng capture one’s eye instantly with their vivid hues and appealing subjects. The works are fittingly surrounded by designer chandeliers, decorative pieces, and Italian furniture. It’s almost as though you have walked into a luxury home and are viewing a collector’s most valuable pieces.