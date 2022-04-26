Boho chic design, fashion, and living may be the buzzword in the lifestyle factor but the essence of this concept – the celebration of the beauty of the human-nature connection, has been at the core of the Boho Club concept since its launch in 2019. This luxury resort, ensconced in the heart of Marbella’s Golden Mile, and recently regaled as the Best Luxury Boutique Hotel at the Spain Luxury Hotel Awards, was once a Swedish forestry centre with enviable views over La Concha Mountain. Today, it retains various green areas in which to disconnect from life’s stressors and discover the essence of calm.
Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Courtesy of Boho Club
The Beauty Of Boho
It’s all about exclusivity and personalisation at this retreat, which is home to 30 eclectically designed rooms surrounded by carefully manicured gardens and breezy palm trees. Boho Club is anything but static. The design invites you to walk through the gardens and take in the majestic views or stop for a dip at the pools. In the summer, make it a point to enjoy the beautiful Boho Picnic experience, which would have to be the ultimate Instagram-worthy outdoor feast. A low wooden table is set over a natural fibre rug graced with comfy cushions and macrame lamp shades hanging overhead. The table is a veritable flower festival, with vintage-style roses in colours like pale pink and peach adding wild appeal. In many ways, spots like this are symbolic of what makes Boho Club different to any hotel you might have experienced before. It’s all about bringing vibrancy, movement, and nature to the spaces guests inhabit, so they feel chilled out while simultaneously enjoying an unparalleled pampering experience.
Resting And Relaxing
Despite the fact that the resort is intimate and exclusive, there is a good selection of accommodation types to choose from. There are 20 rooms (Boho Garden and Boho Superior), a Boho Suite, and nine bungalow suites. Guests can spend their time taking a dip in two swimming pools or try the fare and beverages at Boho Restaurant, Bernie’s (a small restaurant by the pool) and the Boho Bar (featuring artisan made cocktails), with an open terrace that looks out to the verdant garden.
Boho Restaurant: A Feast For The Senses
The interior design of Boho Restaurant is one to be experienced in person. Entrusted to Swedish hospitality design experts, Stylt, it is packed with personality and well-suited contrasts. Bamboo meets velvet, rustic tiles are married to golden mosaics and metallics and soft natural fabrics meld to create a sophisticated yet inviting space that is fast becoming the top choice for clients with an eye for eclectic interior design.
Diego Del Río: A Marbella Culinary Stalwart Whose Heart Beats For Fine Food
The creative visionary behind Boho Restaurant is Diego del Río, a well-known name on the national and regional gastronomic scene. Born in Málaga and trained at Le Cordon Bleu, he crafts visually stunning dishes made with techniques honed at great Parisian restaurants. A frequent traveller, Diego enjoys combining international recipes with local ingredients for a very original take on traditional favourites. Many first came across this passionate Chef when he was heading El Lago, another Marbella restaurant for which he obtained a Michelin star. At Boho Restaurant he offers honest dishes that reveal a clear commitment to quality produce.
Having enjoyed Diego’s dishes many times, I can only say that the word his cuisine conjures up is “Wow!” His is a world of artistically presented, well-balanced delights such as his anglerfish arrabbiata with basil and citrus cream, or a melt-in-the-mouth roast pork with nectarine, yogurt, and mole poblano. For dessert, the lemon pie, comprising lemon-lime cream, toasted meringue, peanuts, and a mint sorbet, is a refreshing end to a meal fit for a Queen or King. The restaurant is home to over 1,000 national and foreign wines and has its own Boho Club cuveé, courtesy of the Jorge Ordoñez winery.
Art Is Life
The Boho Restaurant also has an impressive collection of artworks, the result of an agreement with Fabien Fryns Fine Art Ltd. Highly coveted works of art by creators the calibre of Henry Hudson, Claire Tabouret, David LaChapelle, Lawrence Schiller, and Lin Zhipeng capture one’s eye instantly with their vivid hues and appealing subjects. The works are fittingly surrounded by designer chandeliers, decorative pieces, and Italian furniture. It’s almost as though you have walked into a luxury home and are viewing a collector’s most valuable pieces.