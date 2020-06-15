The Rock, Robert Daws

Explore the blind alleys and hairpin bends of the quirky British territory through the exploits of two crack officers in the Royal Gibraltar Police in a plot with as many murderous twists and turns. D.S. Tamara Sullivan is on secondment from the London Met to the world’s second oldest police force, bracing herself for 12 tedious suntanned weeks in a crime-free backwater… but fate and old school D.I. Gus Broderick have other ideas. Their partnership continues for two sequels (The Poisoned Rock, Tunnel Vision).

More used to starring in crime thrillers than writing them (Jeeves and Wooster, Midsomer Murders, New Tricks) Daws says: “Sitting in my study in Bedfordshire on a cold May afternoon, I can easily see why I like writing about life lived under a Mediterranean sun in a unique geographical location where two mighty continents meet. The thought of that never fails to thrill my senses.”