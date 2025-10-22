L’Opera Royal - Exquisite French & Mediterranean Cuisine

Our evening of elegance and excellence came to a close with a fine Peanut Butter Cheesecake paired with a shot of Chocolate Tart Cocktail, and Flame-Grilled Pineapple with Liqueur and Coconut Ice Cream with a White Chocolate Cheesecake Cocktail. Hats off to María for these unique and enticing concoctions that accompany the desserts.

With a spacious venue that will also serve for events and private parties, friendly and attentive staff, a drinks offering comprising fine wines and Champagnes, and a menu that delivers delectable dishes, L’Opera Royal looks set for a healthy future.