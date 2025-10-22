L’Opera Royal - Exquisite French & Mediterranean Cuisine

Marbella has a welcome new addition to its culinary scene and, with all the right ingredients in place, it’s destined to go far. In fact the owners, who are involved in the music industry in France, are already formulating plans to open sister venues in Madrid and Paris.
Words James Sinclair, Photography Kevin Horn
Marbella has a welcome new addition to its culinary scene and, with all the right ingredients in place, it’s destined to go far. In fact the owners, who are involved in the music industry in France, are already formulating plans to open sister venues in Madrid and Paris.
Words James Sinclair, Photography Kevin Horn
When things come together succinctly they form a recipe for success, and this is evident at L’Opera Royal. The décor is serene and trendy contributing much to the ambience of a great dining experience. The staff are smiling, contented souls who clearly relish their new roles and their enthusiasm is infectious. And the food is hand-prepared, well presented, and in a word delicious.
We arrived on a balmy evening to a warm welcome from Iván Dario who manages the premises and Head Chef, Sebastián García Jiménez, two young Colombians that any restaurant would be proud to have on board. Further introductions included meeting marketing guru Andy Kozman, an Egyptian who grew up in London, and their ‘secret weapon’, Bar Manager and Mixologist, María Martín who conjures up inventive signature cocktails.
Suave And Sophisticated
The setup of the restaurant is interesting to say the least, with a shaded sea-facing terrace out front backed by full-length folding glass doors. Inside, geometric lighting on the columns and bar front vie for your attention with stylish mirrors and sophisticated illumination. The marble-topped tables are surrounded by comfy seats in a velvet material in teal, which nicely offset the grey floor tiling and wall panelling. Many features draw the eye, such as spectacular wall coverings, including multicoloured flower panels.
Food Prepared With Flair
Having settled in with a nice cocktail, we were eagerly looking forward to sampling some of the appealing options on the menu, which began with a trio of carpaccios: Tomato Carpaccio with Burrata, Edamame Pesto with Pistachios and Pine Nuts; Red Prawn Carpaccio with a Bisque Vinaigrette, Lemon Pearls, Grapefruit, and Green Chives; and a wonderful Carpaccio of Portobello Mushrooms with 28-month-aged Parmesan Cheese, Chive Oil, Modena Vinegar, and Wild Rocket. Accompanied by Freshly Baked Focaccia with Sun Dried Tomatoes and a tasty Homemade Bone Marrow Butter, these starters introduced an array of colours and flavours that were well received. We also savoured a unique take on Steak Tartar, crafted from finely hand-cut Beef Tenderloin, seasoned with a Pasteurised Egg Yolk Emulsion, Chives, Capers, Pickles, Shallots, Dijon and Whole-Grain Mustard, presented on a bed of Braised Leek, and served with Jerusalem Artichoke Chips.
Having had our appetites well and truly whetted, we continued with a succulent Charcoal-Grilled Sea Bream with a Fresh Garden Salad and Salt-Baked Potatoes; Truffle Chicken Ravioli – Homemade Egg Pasta filled with Chicken Confit in Duck Fat, served in a Jerusalem Artichoke Sauce with Chive Oil and Micro-Basil; and tender Slow-Cooked Lamb Cutlets accompanied by Potato Parmentier, Sweet Potato Purée, Pepper Sauce, Asparagus, Cherry Tomatoes, Portobello Mushrooms, and Chive Oil.
Our evening of elegance and excellence came to a close with a fine Peanut Butter Cheesecake paired with a shot of Chocolate Tart Cocktail, and Flame-Grilled Pineapple with Liqueur and Coconut Ice Cream with a White Chocolate Cheesecake Cocktail. Hats off to María for these unique and enticing concoctions that accompany the desserts.
With a spacious venue that will also serve for events and private parties, friendly and attentive staff, a drinks offering comprising fine wines and Champagnes, and a menu that delivers delectable dishes, L’Opera Royal looks set for a healthy future.
INFO
L’Opera Royal, La Bajadilla, C. Paco Palma, 1, Marbella.
Open Tuesday to Sunday for lunch and dinner from 12:30 to 23:00.
Tel: (+34) 622 161 831
www.loperaroyal.com