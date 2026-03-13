Byoko - Feeding Your World

Byoko is based on a field-to-table concept where most of the menu is organic and the produce is mainly sourced locally, adhering to the zero kilometre philosophy. It offers colourful and original dishes suitable for all diets: vegan, vegetarian, flexitarian, and gluten-free.
Words James Sinclair, Photography Kevin Horn
Following the success of the original Byoko in Málaga’s Plaza de la Merced, which opened in 2017, Byoko launched further venues: Byoko Strachan in the capital’s Calle Strachan which intercepts Molina Lario, and Byoko Estepona in the town’s Garden Beach urbanisation. Byoko Calahonda is the latest venture on the coast and it is an excellent fit being based in the immensely popular Oxygen Sports & Wellness Club. Further expansion includes the brand new Byoko in Zenia, Alicante.
All branches of Byoko feature the same menu which has evolved to comprise an extensive range of enticing dishes making the diner selection process a nice challenge.
Byoko Calahonda
Launched in October 2025, Byoko Calahonda has cultivated a growing following consisting of those attending the Oxygen Sports & Wellness Club and local residents who appreciate having a source of heathy food that fits with their lifestyle. It is open every day of the week with the kitchen in constant operation.
The setup is appealing with plenty of stonework, rattan, and greenery in evidence. Solid wooden tables invite you to relax on comfortable chairs and the L-shaped feature bar with an open window to the kitchen draws the eye with its nicely arranged suspended metal shelving. The exterior terrace looks like being a lovely setting to while away some time following a good work out, playing paddle, or participating in one of the many classes taking place in the gym.
We arrived on a Friday evening to a warm welcome from Juan Pablo who it transpired is part Welsh and part Venezuelan. It may have been wet outside but it was cosy indoors and we settled in with drinks and began perusing the menu. This includes appealing photos of some of the options and is neatly divided into sections: Brunch Menus, Bio and Smoothie Bowls, Croissants, Sourdough Toasts, Eggs Cocotte, Buddha Bowls, Salads, Galette Plates, Byoko Burgers, Soups & Creams, Meats & Fish, Side Dishes, and Desserts. There is something here for everyone and you will need some time to finalise your choice.
As well as a range of organic and speciality coffees, health buffs can enjoy organic herbal and tea infusions, original lattes, juices, smoothies including detox variations, homemade lemonade, and bio kombucha. Byoko Calahonda additionally offers you the opportunity to create your own high-protein plate, selecting from chicken, beef, salmon tataki, or sautéed tofu, and personalised protein shakes with a selection of milks and proteins.
Healthy Food Full Of Flavour
Our starters arrived in short order, consisting of a refreshing Mango Gazpacho, a wonderful Season Buddha Salad, and the Truffle and Parmesan Carpaccio Galette Plate, their presentation making it immediately apparent that a meticulous attention to detail had been employed in the preparation. The taste and textures of the food surpassed expectations and it’s no surprise that Byoko is on an upwardly mobile expansion program.
The mains to follow also did not disappoint: the highly recommended Pío Pío comprising free-range chicken roasted in a charcoal oven with bacon, natural cheddar, and free-range egg served in a delicious savoury buckwheat crepe was a stand out, as was the Beef Truffle Bacon Burger. With 180g of grilled yearling beef, sautéed shiitake mushrooms over truffle cream, crispy bacon, and rocket in a toasted brioche bun, this was supremely yummy. We also savoured the Grilled Entrecot accompanied by seasonal vegetables, the Argentinian-sourced beef proving to be of a melt-in-the-mouth quality.
To cap what had been an excellent experience, we finished by sharing the Carrot Cake dessert with walnuts and cinnamon, bathed in maple syrup and cream cheese with white chocolate, handmade without refined sugars.
It was a night to remember, and we are already looking forward to our next Byoko visit, wherever that may be.
INFO
Byoko Calahonda
Open Monday – Friday 08:00 – 22:30 and weekends from 08:00 – 17:30.
Oxygen Sports & Wellness Club, Avenida de España, 24.
Tel: (+34) 952 752 260.
www.byoko.es