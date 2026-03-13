Byoko - Feeding Your World

Healthy Food Full Of Flavour

Our starters arrived in short order, consisting of a refreshing Mango Gazpacho, a wonderful Season Buddha Salad, and the Truffle and Parmesan Carpaccio Galette Plate, their presentation making it immediately apparent that a meticulous attention to detail had been employed in the preparation. The taste and textures of the food surpassed expectations and it’s no surprise that Byoko is on an upwardly mobile expansion program.

The mains to follow also did not disappoint: the highly recommended Pío Pío comprising free-range chicken roasted in a charcoal oven with bacon, natural cheddar, and free-range egg served in a delicious savoury buckwheat crepe was a stand out, as was the Beef Truffle Bacon Burger. With 180g of grilled yearling beef, sautéed shiitake mushrooms over truffle cream, crispy bacon, and rocket in a toasted brioche bun, this was supremely yummy. We also savoured the Grilled Entrecot accompanied by seasonal vegetables, the Argentinian-sourced beef proving to be of a melt-in-the-mouth quality.

To cap what had been an excellent experience, we finished by sharing the Carrot Cake dessert with walnuts and cinnamon, bathed in maple syrup and cream cheese with white chocolate, handmade without refined sugars.

It was a night to remember, and we are already looking forward to our next Byoko visit, wherever that may be.