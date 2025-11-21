Top Menu Trends on the International Dining Scene

New Aesthetics

Starting with menu design, the size of modern menus has shrunk, with many establishments opting for vertical, half-page menus with no pages to flick through and fewer dishes to choose from. Within single-page layouts, tabs are created, so diners can easily identify appetisers, mains, desserts, and beverages.

Beyond reducing page counts, restaurants are finding ways to differentiate their brand from competitors. For instance, although white and off-white hues have been favoured over the past few years for their simplicity and readability, current restaurants are using pops of colour and hand-drawn illustrations to add artistry and magic to their layouts. Some are abandoning white altogether and opting for backgrounds in colours like green or pink.

For an excellent example of what modern menus look like, check out Lobito de Mar. The latter’s menu features stunning illustrations and designs inspired by sea life. Other trends in menu design include smaller fonts, less formal design styles, and traditional touches, such as wax seals, handwriting, and embossing. Some restaurants are harking back to the past, relying on vintage fonts and graphics featuring comfort food. A fine example of nostalgia at its best is The Burger Bar St Maarten’s one-page menu, which features a blend of photographs and illustrations.

The Values Behind The Food

Modern restaurateurs are keen to share their stories, inspirations, and values, to connect more deeply with their clientele, and they are doing so creatively, through text and imagery on their menus. One of my favourite restaurants in London, Dishoom, shows exactly how menus can share a bit about a brand’s history, mission, and values. Its tagline, ‘From Bombay with Love’, sets the tone, and every dish has a backstory or connection to a broader cultural context. For instance, we learn that the Kejriwal (a dish comprising two friend eggs on chilli cheese toast) was a modern favourite at the Willingdon Sports Club in Tardeo. The menu tells us it was named after a member who ordered the dish repeatedly, because “he was not allowed to eat eggs at home.” We also read that the Akru (three spiced scrambled eggs served with plump, homemade buns and grilled tomato) is a café staple in Iran. There are a host of fascinating facts to discover, so if you do visit a Dishoom restaurant in London, make sure to give yourself a few extra minutes to read the menu!