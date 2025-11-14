Dining at the Restaurant Casino Marbella Gastrobar: Game On!

Apart from maintaining long hours of service from 20:00 to 02:00 to satisfy the hunger pangs of those who are playing the tables or slot machines, the restaurant also welcomes visitors who appreciate excellent food and professional service. Set at the rear of the premises, a medley of circular, square, and rectangular tables adorned with immaculately starched white linen cloths vie for attention, amid imposing columns, a large wooden partition, backlit screens, suspended lamps, and positioned plants.

Under the guiding hand of talented Executive Chef Agustín Román, who has triumphantly helmed the kitchen here for the best part of two decades, a compact menu beckons with appealing dishes that are served to the table in short order.

Our recent visit coincided with the introduction of additional plates on the new seasonal menu and the Maitre José Carlos was on hand to answer questions and to help with our selections. While you can sample two tasting menus, one involving choosing between five starters, two main courses, and three desserts, and the other a choice of five courses from eight options, we determined to order à la carte.