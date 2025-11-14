Dining at the Restaurant Casino Marbella Gastrobar: Game On!

If you have not visited the Casino Marbella, you will surely be impressed with the scale and prestige of the gaming operation, with a large salon of more than 3,500m2 offering American Roulette, Blackjack, Poker, and an impressive array of slot machines. Did you know that it also features a well-appointed restaurant that is also open to members of the public who only want to dine?
Words James Sinclair, Photography Kevin Horn
Apart from maintaining long hours of service from 20:00 to 02:00 to satisfy the hunger pangs of those who are playing the tables or slot machines, the restaurant also welcomes visitors who appreciate excellent food and professional service. Set at the rear of the premises, a medley of circular, square, and rectangular tables adorned with immaculately starched white linen cloths vie for attention, amid imposing columns, a large wooden partition, backlit screens, suspended lamps, and positioned plants.
Under the guiding hand of talented Executive Chef Agustín Román, who has triumphantly helmed the kitchen here for the best part of two decades, a compact menu beckons with appealing dishes that are served to the table in short order.
Our recent visit coincided with the introduction of additional plates on the new seasonal menu and the Maitre José Carlos was on hand to answer questions and to help with our selections. While you can sample two tasting menus, one involving choosing between five starters, two main courses, and three desserts, and the other a choice of five courses from eight options, we determined to order à la carte.
Outstanding Cuisine
Sipping on chilled glasses of Anna Cordoniu Cava, we relaxed into the rarefied ambience of the venue, and with our appetites well and truly piqued, we mixed and matched from the starters that arrived on our table. Consisting of Crunchy Tuna Tacos with avocado cream and guacamole, Citrus Smoked Salmon with finely chopped onion and chives, Eggs with Artichokes and Iberian Ham, and Chicken Pastelas – triangular pastry parcels stuffed with Moroccan seasoned minced chicken – these facilitated an exquisite range of flavours on our palates and were ideal for sharing.
Our evening continued in a similar vein with two of the new additions: wonderfully creamy Beef Cannelloni and a melt-in-your-mouth Matured Beef Tataki lightly seared with a small blowtorch and plated tableside atop a piquant sauce. We also shared the Glazed Tuna, with Pumpkin purée and Spinach, and a tasty Chicken Kebab served with chips. Savouring these delicacies was a real pleasure, and their individual prices are incredibly reasonable for the standard of fare on offer.
If the dishes before had exceeded expectations, the desserts we capped off an enjoyable experience with were the icing on the cake: delicious, without being excessively heavy or overly sweet. The Three-texture Chocolate Trio, Homemade Coconut Sponge Cake with Matcha Ice Cream, and the Mahalabia with Pistachio, an iconic Middle Eastern dessert, were so good that they easily provided an excuse for a return visit and next time we will try our luck on the tables too.
With valet parking and a tempting collection of cocktails, wines and spirits, beers and soft drinks, the Casino Marbella is highly recommended for a special night out, whether gaming, dining, or both. Please remember to take your passport or ID card to gain admission.
INFO
Restaurante Casino Marbella Gastrobar, at the Hard Rock Hotel Marbella. CN 340, Km 174, Marbella.
Open daily from 20:00 to 02:00. Reservations recommended.
Tel: (+34) 952 814 000.
The Casino itself is open every day from 11:00 to 04:00.
www.casinomarbella.com