Nausicaa Pelizzari - Head Chef of Dune Beach Marbella

The chef recalls one special dish created by Chef Mazzucchelli: “One of the most exquisite dishes I recall was ravioli with a Parmesan fondue and a creamy lavender filling. It was simple, yet it had something special… the salty touch of the cheese with the freshness of lavender. Aurora’s food was made with local ingredients, such as butter made by local farmers and toasted almonds sourced from local trees.” She was also inspired by staff such as the 70-year-old pasta chef, who saw her task as part of her identity, after so many years dedicated to perfection.

After her time in Bologna, Nausicaa grew keen to explore new cultures and culinary traditions. “I worked in many restaurants and hotels and came across various cultures in their kitchens.” In Marbella, she has worked at many renowned restaurants, including Tartufo in the Old Town, whose menu was heavily centred on seasonal truffles. “I learned so much about how to work with truffles. For the autumn season, I am planning to add truffle dishes to the menu, and we will also be serving freshly foraged mushrooms from the nearby mountains.”

Nausicaa is grateful for the kitchen team at Dune Beach, saying, “They are willing and competent chefs who are in love with their work. I am also thankful for the opportunity to work closely with Executive Chef Andreas Nygren and to be enriched by his culinary and management experience. The front-of-house personnel and management are also magnificent at what they do. We are a cohesive unit that shares the same passion for making people happy through our food, service, and ambience.”