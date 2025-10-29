Nausicaa Pelizzari - Head Chef of Dune Beach Marbella

A Passion For Fresh Flavours By The Sea
It is only natural that Nausicaa Pelizzari, a talented Italian chef with a passion for fresh produce, should have found her perfect match in Dune Beach Marbella. If you haven’t visited this seafront haven in El Rosario yet, now is the perfect month, when the peak of the summer is over, the climate is gentle, and outdoor dining appeals most. The restaurant is an understated yet sophisticated dining haven surrounded by undulating dunes, graced with light wood and rattan furniture that heighten the soft allure of the Mediterranean. It is somehow fitting that a place of this nature would highlight seasonal produce and excellent service.
Nausicaa explains that at Dune Beach, quality and freshness reign supreme in dishes like the tuna tekka don, made with Almadraba bluefin tuna (with its umami-rich taste), or the wild Atlantic salmon carpaccio, with its enveloping flavour, a fitting choice to enjoy by the sea. For meat lovers, there is the impressive 300g smoked Kobe flank steak (slow-cooked and ultra-tender): “We serve our Kobe steak with a house-made butter beneath a smoke-filled dome. When we uncover it, you can smell the pleasant aroma of wood.
Our Argentinean Angus beef is also cooked at a low temperature to maintain its natural juiciness.” The menu additionally features Italian cheeses (including truffled Pecorino, Scamorza, and Burrata), various types of salads, and simpler dishes like the popular beef sandwich with pickle sau ce, or our flavorful kebab. “We prepare all of these meats ourselves from wagyu beef,” she tells me.
There are also five daily specials, made with catch-of-the-day fish and other market-fresh ingredients. Nausicaa has always felt that quality, combined with technique, is the secret to outstanding cuisine. This philosophy is in her blood. Born and raised in Ferrara, she learned to make pasta, ravioli, gnocchi, and many more traditional dishes, alongside her beloved grandmother.
Deciding to dedicate herself to the culinary profession, she completed her studies at the Food Genius Academy in Italy, a prestigious institution in which she trained with some of Italy’s most talented chefs. Upon graduating, she decided to work alongside Michelin-starred chef Aurora Mazzucchelli in her restaurant in Bologna. “Her cuisine is very natural,” says Nausicaa, “We would wake up early in the morning and head to the mountains. She taught me a lot about plants, and we would forage for different ingredients, such as wild asparagus and herbs. We would return to the restaurant with a wide array of harvested ingredients and decide how to use each one in our dishes.”
The chef recalls one special dish created by Chef Mazzucchelli: “One of the most exquisite dishes I recall was ravioli with a Parmesan fondue and a creamy lavender filling. It was simple, yet it had something special… the salty touch of the cheese with the freshness of lavender. Aurora’s food was made with local ingredients, such as butter made by local farmers and toasted almonds sourced from local trees.” She was also inspired by staff such as the 70-year-old pasta chef, who saw her task as part of her identity, after so many years dedicated to perfection.
After her time in Bologna, Nausicaa grew keen to explore new cultures and culinary traditions. “I worked in many restaurants and hotels and came across various cultures in their kitchens.” In Marbella, she has worked at many renowned restaurants, including Tartufo in the Old Town, whose menu was heavily centred on seasonal truffles. “I learned so much about how to work with truffles. For the autumn season, I am planning to add truffle dishes to the menu, and we will also be serving freshly foraged mushrooms from the nearby mountains.”
Nausicaa is grateful for the kitchen team at Dune Beach, saying, “They are willing and competent chefs who are in love with their work. I am also thankful for the opportunity to work closely with Executive Chef Andreas Nygren and to be enriched by his culinary and management experience. The front-of-house personnel and management are also magnificent at what they do. We are a cohesive unit that shares the same passion for making people happy through our food, service, and ambience.”