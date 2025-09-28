Legado by Chef Nieves Barragán Mohacho

Legado is set to move beyond the familiar, allowing a wider range of ingredients, lesser-known dishes, regional culinary traditions, and the Spanish artisans Nieves adores to take centre stage. With seating for over 60 in the dining room and space for 16 at the counter, the restaurant also houses the Taberna, a dedicated bar and outdoor terrace open all day serving tapas and pintxos. Nieves explains, “Spain’s food heritage is incredible and rightly deserves recognition in London and globally. Its colours, tastes, and smells are rooted deeply within me. However, there are many dishes I love that I have never seen outside Spain, and I want to bring these and much more to London.”

Ingredients – including their producers, history, and legacy – are at the fore of Nieves’s vision and the very soul of Legado. Whole animal butchery takes place in-house, honouring farmers, animals, and the regions that rear them. Lamb, for example, is from Zamora, Lechazo de Castilla y León. It weaves its way throughout the menu, celebrating dishes from the Basque Country to Mallorca. Likewise, suckling pig, a symbol of prosperity and abundance with roots that trace back to Roman times, comes from the award-winning farm Tabladillo el Cochinillo in Segovia. Ham hails from Señorío de Montanera – a DOP company specialising in 100 per cent Iberian pigs that roam freely in the dehesa of Extremadura.

Equal attention is devoted to Legado’s seafood and fish offerings, with a menu celebrating the country’s diverse coastal cuisine. Dishes include tiny, translucent, crisp, crystal Mediterranean prawns, finished with smoked paprika and Moscatel vinegar, or confit lobster with chilli and garlic on a base of thinly sliced rose potatoes – each topped by an egg. The grilled catch of the day is served by the half with an Ajada sauce from Galicia. There is also a wide array of delectable vegetable and salad dishes and seasonal desserts.