Restaurant Gastro Bar & Garden

Our visit to Breathe began by parking in their dedicated car park – there are two levels under the building open to the general public and customers of the restaurant receive a discount. Having safely installed our vehicle, we took the elevator up to the principal entry where we were received at the reception and shown to our table. The main dining room sets the tone with its great expanse, grand open kitchen and spacious bar. The solid tables are nicely spread beneath the verdant canopy of hanging plants and lights in wicker shades. Large floor-to-ceiling windows run the full length of the front side, affording panoramic views of Marbella, Puerto Banús and La Concha. On the opposite side, there is an extensive covered terrace that can be enclosed and a sublime garden with chill-out areas and impressive water features. Foliage is everywhere, as is noble wood, stone and marble. You immediately feel in harmony with nature, before you even get round to ordering.

Trendy, Chic And Environmentally Responsible

The ambience here is chic with a live DJ every night maintaining the vibe and the many diners are of all ages: trendsetters, groups of young friends and older couples. In keeping with the organic sustainable theme the brand is built around, the menus are printed on recyclable disposable paper, and the restaurant has a stated mission of eliminating single-use plastic.