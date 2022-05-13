Having opened in October 2018, Breathe has grown to become one of the most popular dining venues in Marbella. With its three concepts in one, there is simply nowhere else quite like it.
Words: JAMES SINCLAIR, Photography: KEVIN HORN
Restaurant Gastro Bar & Garden
Our visit to Breathe began by parking in their dedicated car park – there are two levels under the building open to the general public and customers of the restaurant receive a discount. Having safely installed our vehicle, we took the elevator up to the principal entry where we were received at the reception and shown to our table. The main dining room sets the tone with its great expanse, grand open kitchen and spacious bar. The solid tables are nicely spread beneath the verdant canopy of hanging plants and lights in wicker shades. Large floor-to-ceiling windows run the full length of the front side, affording panoramic views of Marbella, Puerto Banús and La Concha. On the opposite side, there is an extensive covered terrace that can be enclosed and a sublime garden with chill-out areas and impressive water features. Foliage is everywhere, as is noble wood, stone and marble. You immediately feel in harmony with nature, before you even get round to ordering.
Trendy, Chic And Environmentally Responsible
The ambience here is chic with a live DJ every night maintaining the vibe and the many diners are of all ages: trendsetters, groups of young friends and older couples. In keeping with the organic sustainable theme the brand is built around, the menus are printed on recyclable disposable paper, and the restaurant has a stated mission of eliminating single-use plastic.
Breathe Life
We really enjoyed this dining experience, starting with Spicy Tuna Tartare, Grilled Calamari, Goat’s Cheese Salad and a Wagyu Kebab. Amazingly, they arrived on our table in under 10 minutes, showing the prowess of the well-run kitchen, which is headed up by Executive Chef, Tim van Buchem, who has an impressive CV, having worked at Finca Cortesin, Puente Romano, Mugaritz and Taiko in Amsterdam. Tim says, “Wherever you go, wherever you are, you learn something new. All the flavours and ideas I picked up all over the world, I try to use for my dishes.” We followed up with Seafood Tagliatelle, Grilled Turbot, Roasted Marinated Corvina and a Grilled Wagyu Fillet. The portions were ample and all four of us were happily praising our individual choices.
We accompanied these delights with Menade Sauvignon Blanc, which is fittingly organic and vegan. We could have also selected from an eclectic list of Cocktails, Champagne, Cava, Spanish and World wines. To finish off what had been an excellent meal, we indulged in Lemon and Lime Cheesecake, Chocolate Fondant, Sabayon Tiramisu and Roasted Pineapple. The waiters added to the experience with friendly and attentive service.
Ground Swell
Beneath the restaurant is Ground, an artisan café bakery which serves full breakfast and lunch menus, speciality coffee, freshly baked bread, pastries and healthy sandwiches from 8:30 to 18:00 daily. You can also enjoy a light lunch in the bakery, on the garden terrace or to takeaway. There is even a homemade food products store to check out here.
In The Air
Completing the trio of magnificent concepts so well epitomised by their names is Air, the rooftop cocktail bar. This is in another dimension entirely, with regular parties under the night sky – it’s the perfect place to socialise with friends and to extend an evening out in style. Expect to be entertained with great music from the resident DJ, world-class entertainment, classy cocktails, a sushi bar, comfy seating and outstanding views. This year’s Opening Party is on Saturday 21st May, from 19:00 with resident DJ SO&SO and you can enjoy the remainder of the season every night until the small hours at this top-notch venue with their trademark UNDER THE STARS events.
Breathe is open from 18:00 to 1:00 from Sundays to Thursdays and until 2:00 on Fridays and Saturdays. Diners receive subsidised parking in the underground car park, which is equipped with free electric car chargers, Eco car wash service, CCTV cameras, and has disabled parking spaces.