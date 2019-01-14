Breathe restaurant, at the gateway to Puerto Banús, is an entirely new concept that has seriously raised the bar for fine, sustainable dining since its launch a couple of months ago. Founded by Tom McNab and Aguilene Benicio McNab, the 5,000m2-sized mega venue is centred on three key concepts: modern urban design, environmental sustainability, and top-of-the range service by some of Marbella’s best professionals.
We recently caught up with the General Manager, Víctor Krensler, part of the initial founding team of Small World Café, who admitted to having “fallen immediately in love with Breathe from the word go.” It’s easy to see why; Breathe is divided into three restaurants. On the lowest floor is Ground (coming soon) – an artisan café and bakery serving weekend brunches, sourdough bread, healthy breakfasts, and a food menu for lunch and dinner. In addition to enjoying a freshly prepared muesli or acai bowl, you can also shop for gluten-free desserts, freshly made bread, artisan products and so much more.
Breathe
One floor up is the Breathe Restaurant Gastrobar & Garden – now open for lunch and dinner and serving food that tantalises the palate with exotic international flavours, relying on Spanish ingredients in many dishes. Victor notes that “We are one of the few restaurants on the coast that has its very own organic farm.” Most of our dishes rely on what we grow, which enables us to change specials and to alter our menu seasonally, in line with the (organic) produce we grow.”
‘Fresh thinking gastronomy’ is the motto of Breathe’s cuisine, and the kitchen has all the equipment it needs to prepare succulent treats – everything from a Robatayaki barbecue to a Josper grill. Victor says, “We make everything in-house – even our bread, which is a sourdough without any artificial yeast; a piece of fruit is used to naturally ferment the bread. The result is a delicious crusty bread that is delicious when dipped into Knolive Oil (the first Spanish-made olive oil to make it into the World’s Best list).”
Dishes at Breathe range from a homemade lobster ravioli to a yakitori chicken or a 35-day Galician Frisona beef cooked in the Josper to smoky, juicy perfection. Breathe Patio – its terraced dining area, offers diners the chance to share a moment under the shade of a century-old Palo Borracho tree and a host of fruit and other trees that lend the area an undoubted romantic air.
For something extra special this winter, visit their Magical Winter Garden – where you can make the most of the winter sunshine while dining al fresco beneath unique tree canopies, surrounded by cheerful red poinsettias.
The Design Concept
Expect to be blown away by Breathe’s stunning modern design. The ambitious project was entrusted to Interior Designer Marta del Ganso and Design Architect Rodolfo Jacobson Amieva, who have reflected the restaurant’s commitment to the environment through natural materials and colours, features such as tree stump tables, and bamboo, solid wood, and hanging rattan lampshades that attract the eye upwards – to a stunning suspended garden in the main dining space, designed by landscaping whiz, Mathieu Lèbre and comprising 180 plants that are watered by the same number of drip points. Breathe exudes modernity in every corner yet envelops diners in warmth and has similar effects to dining in an al fresco green space, where plants take the centre stage and suddenly make the stressors of everyday life seem like worlds away.
Breathe and Sustainability
Breathe aims to save energy and lower its carbon footprint in unimaginable ways – from small to large – from its sustainable paper straws to its sophisticated geothermal heating and cooling systems, sourced directly from the earth. Victor explains: “We have placed tubes 120m into the ground, which enables us to cool water down in the summer and heat it in winter.” Breathe’s sustainability efforts go further. “We bottle our own water in glass bottles and have asked all our suppliers to avoid using plastic.”
Top Level Service
Victor and the rest of the team have been in the restaurant business (Victor is a Les Roches graduate), so staff selection and training are strongly emphasised at Breathe. “Because our dishes are seasonal and cooking technique are often elaborate, our staff needs to be quite knowledgeable about food and have a good memory,” Victor laughs. The affable Director was well acquainted with many of the Coast’s top staff, and admits that enticing them to join Breathe wasn’t too difficult. Victor’s commitment, and interest in sustainability have characterised him since we first met 11 years ago (at his restaurant launch) and we have no doubt that his passion for excellence is the cherry on the cake for this impressive mega-space that promises to entertain and feed discerning diners, while taking care of the precious resource that is our environment.
Air
Above Breathe is Air (coming soon) – a raw food bar and signature cocktail area that is ideal for after-work drinks or a pre/post-Breathe meal. “Air will be serving everything raw but sushi,” notes Victor. “Diners can enjoy sashimi, tartar, ceviche, and other international raw dishes. Air will be open from March until October, to make the most of the fantastic weather.
