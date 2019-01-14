The Design Concept

Expect to be blown away by Breathe’s stunning modern design. The ambitious project was entrusted to Interior Designer Marta del Ganso and Design Architect Rodolfo Jacobson Amieva, who have reflected the restaurant’s commitment to the environment through natural materials and colours, features such as tree stump tables, and bamboo, solid wood, and hanging rattan lampshades that attract the eye upwards – to a stunning suspended garden in the main dining space, designed by landscaping whiz, Mathieu Lèbre and comprising 180 plants that are watered by the same number of drip points. Breathe exudes modernity in every corner yet envelops diners in warmth and has similar effects to dining in an al fresco green space, where plants take the centre stage and suddenly make the stressors of everyday life seem like worlds away.

Breathe and Sustainability

Breathe aims to save energy and lower its carbon footprint in unimaginable ways – from small to large – from its sustainable paper straws to its sophisticated geothermal heating and cooling systems, sourced directly from the earth. Victor explains: “We have placed tubes 120m into the ground, which enables us to cool water down in the summer and heat it in winter.” Breathe’s sustainability efforts go further. “We bottle our own water in glass bottles and have asked all our suppliers to avoid using plastic.”

Top Level Service

Victor and the rest of the team have been in the restaurant business (Victor is a Les Roches graduate), so staff selection and training are strongly emphasised at Breathe. “Because our dishes are seasonal and cooking technique are often elaborate, our staff needs to be quite knowledgeable about food and have a good memory,” Victor laughs. The affable Director was well acquainted with many of the Coast’s top staff, and admits that enticing them to join Breathe wasn’t too difficult. Victor’s commitment, and interest in sustainability have characterised him since we first met 11 years ago (at his restaurant launch) and we have no doubt that his passion for excellence is the cherry on the cake for this impressive mega-space that promises to entertain and feed discerning diners, while taking care of the precious resource that is our environment.

Air

Above Breathe is Air (coming soon) – a raw food bar and signature cocktail area that is ideal for after-work drinks or a pre/post-Breathe meal. “Air will be serving everything raw but sushi,” notes Victor. “Diners can enjoy sashimi, tartar, ceviche, and other international raw dishes. Air will be open from March until October, to make the most of the fantastic weather.

WORDS MARISA CUTILLAS PHOTOGRAPHY KEVIN HORN AND COURTESY OF BREATHE

www.breathe.life