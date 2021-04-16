In compliance with EU Regulation 2018/1806 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 November 2018, British passport holders travelling to Schengen countries for holidays, business or to visit family do not require a visa for stays of up to 90 days in a 180 day-period, provided the visit is not for gainful activity. Please note that the 90 days will start counting from the date they enter any of the Schengen countries, including Spain.

British citizens and their family members require a visa for the purposes of residence, studies for periods longer than 90 days, work, professional, artistic or religious activities. Those who intend to spend more than three months in Spain have the obligation to become a resident and apply for the TIE card and, for more than six months, to become a tax resident which will imply paying taxes in Spain on their worldwide assets.

A lot of British people came to Spain staying up to six months who didn’t applied for residency. Now, in order to become resident in Spain, they need to contact the Spanish consulate and apply for a Visa. The most common is the non-lucrative visa, which allows an individual to come and stay in Spain as long as they wish but not to work. Oher people can apply for a different type of residency permit if they are married to someone who is protected by the withdrawal agreement or to another EU national.

There is another option which is the golden visa, but this will entail purchasing a property with a value of €500.000 per family, depositing €1 million in a bank account in Spain or buying government bonds of around €2 million. If this is an option for the applicant, they don’t need to become tax resident in Spain.

British citizens, before coming to Spain, should arrange a NIE certificate and open a Spanish bank account. They need also to be aware of the following: