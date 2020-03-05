Securing Residence And Existing Benefits

UK nationals who are lawfully settled in Spain before the end of the transition period can lock in a lifetime of citizens’ rights here under the UK/EU Withdrawal Agreement. This protects access to healthcare, social security, education and employment opportunities for as long as you remain resident.

If you already hold residency papers – whether temporary or permanent residence – you will need to convert these to the new documents. Although the Withdrawal Agreement allows up to 30 June 2021 for this, register as soon as possible to protect your position.

Beware that you forfeit these guaranteed rights if you are absent from the country for five consecutive years. Also, there is no onward freedom of movement, so if you want to move to another EU state from 2021, you would have to apply as a non-EU/EEA citizen.

Anyone arriving in Spain after 31 December 2020 will be subject to the new residence requirements. While yet to be defined, these may be much more stringent than today.

Taxation After The Transition Period

Each country sets their tax rules, not the EU, and tax treatment depends on residence, not nationality. Similarly, the UK-Spain double tax treaty is independent of the EU. As such, Brexit itself has no effect on how Britons are taxed in Spain. However, some non-EU/EEA assets are currently treated differently, so those with UK assets and investments are more likely to see increased taxation post-Brexit.

For example, if you sell a home in Spain to buy a British property once the UK is outside the EU/EEA, you may no longer be eligible for capital gains tax relief. Be aware that the way you structure your assets and wealth can make a significant difference to the way you are taxed. Residents in Spain can take advantage of highly tax-efficient investment opportunities that may also provide further benefits such as currency and income flexibility, wealth tax mitigation and estate planning advantages.