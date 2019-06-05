In effect, he is the definition of a boutique developer – someone who, inspired by a love of architecture, produces outstanding one-off homes that each offer a uniqueness of concept, design and fitting. “Our homes cannot be repeated,” says Pierre Doyle, “because they are individual projects whose very style, layout and detailing emanate from their setting and the elements that give them character and identity.”

It is a philosophy that is reflected in the projects he has been involved with so far, where a variety of different architectural styles have featured and no two homes are the same but all have had one thing in common: a unique, personalised sense of style, quality of build and painstaking attention to detail that makes these homes stand out and find keen buyers whenever they come onto the market.

A Modern Villa Inspired by Timeless Architecture

The passion for beautiful design and drive for perfectionism that mark the way Pierre works ensure that the villas he creates are not only tasteful but also engineered, built and finished to the most exacting standards. It means that such a home not only looks great but everything in it works perfectly, from the way the doors and drawers move to the way the gate glides open, the home automation system is configured, and how every little bit of handcrafted wood- or stonework is precision-made, complete with perfectly bevelled edges.

Not only are properties such as Brisas 48 endowed with timeless style and exquisite workmanship, but the concept that underlays them is carefully thought through, and this shows in the balanced proportions, a layout that produces an effortless flow between rooms, and features designed with quality and lifestyle in mind. Set within a peaceful, leafy street surrounded by luxurious homes, the villa enjoys a frontline golf location with direct, private access to the Las Brisas course. Seen from within the home, the elegant terrace, the crisp lawn and 15×4 metre heated swimming pool, or the tasteful pool house with outdoor bar, kitchen, lounge and dining area, it produces a single continuum of verdant views within a very private environment.

Free of commercially-driven trends and fads, Brisas 48 is indeed a tailored home of unique detail and refinement – a timeless villa conceived to offer bespoke quality and beauty.