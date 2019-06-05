All architects and developers understandably tend to be proud of their designs, but every now and then you come across a home that has really been crafted around a vision of taste, style and attention to detail.
Brisas 48 is a labour of love, and it shows, for this villa overlooking the Real Club de Golf las Brisas in Nueva Andalucía’s Golf Valley is the loving creation of a man who has a passion for designing, building and fitting individual gems of style. Not a developer in the conventional sense, he enjoys creating beautiful modern homes in excellent locations or transforming an older property in a prime location into a state-of-the-art 21st century villa.
In effect, he is the definition of a boutique developer – someone who, inspired by a love of architecture, produces outstanding one-off homes that each offer a uniqueness of concept, design and fitting. “Our homes cannot be repeated,” says Pierre Doyle, “because they are individual projects whose very style, layout and detailing emanate from their setting and the elements that give them character and identity.”
It is a philosophy that is reflected in the projects he has been involved with so far, where a variety of different architectural styles have featured and no two homes are the same but all have had one thing in common: a unique, personalised sense of style, quality of build and painstaking attention to detail that makes these homes stand out and find keen buyers whenever they come onto the market.
A Modern Villa Inspired by Timeless Architecture
The passion for beautiful design and drive for perfectionism that mark the way Pierre works ensure that the villas he creates are not only tasteful but also engineered, built and finished to the most exacting standards. It means that such a home not only looks great but everything in it works perfectly, from the way the doors and drawers move to the way the gate glides open, the home automation system is configured, and how every little bit of handcrafted wood- or stonework is precision-made, complete with perfectly bevelled edges.
Not only are properties such as Brisas 48 endowed with timeless style and exquisite workmanship, but the concept that underlays them is carefully thought through, and this shows in the balanced proportions, a layout that produces an effortless flow between rooms, and features designed with quality and lifestyle in mind. Set within a peaceful, leafy street surrounded by luxurious homes, the villa enjoys a frontline golf location with direct, private access to the Las Brisas course. Seen from within the home, the elegant terrace, the crisp lawn and 15×4 metre heated swimming pool, or the tasteful pool house with outdoor bar, kitchen, lounge and dining area, it produces a single continuum of verdant views within a very private environment.
Free of commercially-driven trends and fads, Brisas 48 is indeed a tailored home of unique detail and refinement – a timeless villa conceived to offer bespoke quality and beauty.
Quality and Understated Opulence
A study in modern Mediterranean architecture with northern design influences, the exterior of the villa is crisp and white, augmented by grey stone finishing that helps to define the architectural design, while a key feature is a slanted roofline with smooth slate-toned tiles that harmonise classical and modern styling influences.
Impactful water features greet one as you enter the villa, and they harmonise the easy symmetry of a home that features two wings for optimal privacy and space. Unique elements are black steel window frames with thermal break by bespoke Swiss brand Forster. The seven-bedroom villa is distributed over two levels, with the main living areas flanked by a private wing and guest wing in a home where quality and understated opulence are the hallmarks of cutting edge design married to classical inspiration.
The stylish living room is finished in handcrafted latticed wood and cream-toned suede panelling, enjoying natural light and linking directly with the spacious terrace, a superbly finished private office, as well as the kitchen and dining room, which can be linked and separated at the touch of a folding glass door. The kitchen with custom-designed cabinetry, Gaggenau appliances, double wine coolers, two ovens and a food lift from the working kitchen, overlooks garden scenery and the architectural detailing of floating steel columns.
Customised carpentry and masonry reveal the perfectionism that has gone into creating this house, with made-to-measure marble floor tiles and internal floor-to-ceiling doors with hidden hinges and ironwork in bronze finishing found throughout. The design, finishing and technical aspects of Brisas 48 represent the coming together of fine materials, top quality brands and precision workmanship – the very essence that defines this singular villa. The two wings are bathed in natural light and views of greenery, with elegant bedroom and bathroom suites each with their own dressing room, while the lower floor is dedicated to entertainment spaces such as the tastefully appointed Club Room – your very own sleek lounge, cinema room and bar inspired by the artistry of Frank Lloyd Wright.
Close to hand is a professional wine cellar with vaulted brick structure and concealed lighting, as well as a gym with accompanying spa facilities, including a massage room. It’s an area designed with relaxation and leisure in mind, where everything from the independent suite and staff accommodation to the garage is finished to the same high standards that mark this property out as a villa of rare quality and style. No detail is overlooked – form and function are present throughout in a skilfully matched interplay of tones, textures, proportions and aesthetic detailing.
The result is a home of refinement in everything from the artwork to the bespoke design elements, which speak of passion for every detail, be it woodwork, joinery or the floors. Stylistically, the ‘brand imagery’ of Brisas 48 offers a sense of variety and exploration within a home with a very clear concept of taste and quality.
WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF SOLVILLA
Solvilla Tel: (+34) 952 765 060.