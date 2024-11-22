Floriano Pellegrino

Chef Floriano Pellegrino hails from the southern region of Salento (Italy’s ‘heel’). He grew up alongside his two brothers, immersed in the daily routine of his family’s farm and respecting the importance of producing quality, sustainable produce. His surroundings nurtured his early enthusiasm for ingredients and cooking, and he revelled in preparing family meals in the farmhouse kitchen. He studied to become a chef at the Istituto Alberghiero Columella, in the main city of Lecce, spending his free time on weekends and throughout the busy summer months working in local hotels. He also played rugby, a sport that helped him master the discipline and mental focus one needs to be part of a successful team.

At the age of 18, Floriano joined the team at Restaurant Ilario Vinciguerra, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Gallarate just outside Milan in Lombardy. A year later, he headed to Spain, honing his craft in some of the country’s best restaurants: Mugaritz (under Andoni Luis Aduriz), Azurmendi (under Eneko Atxa), and Restaurante Martín Berasategui. He then headed to France, working at La Grenouillère under Alexandre Gauthier, and then to Denmark, where he trained at Noma under René Redzepi.

Floriano states that his time in the kitchen under the mentorship of Martín Berasategui had the most profound impact on his professional and personal path. He credits this experience with having helped him develop the mental aptitude and meticulous discipline required to be a successful, innovative, contemporary chef.

In 2014, he headed to London for Claude Bosi’s two-Michelin-starred Hibiscus in Mayfair, fulfilling the position of Junior Sous Chef. There, he reconnected with a chef colleague and friend from his hometown – Isabella Potì, who was then Pastry Chef de Partie. This would soon change the course of both their paths as they returned home and became partners in business and life.

Floriano opened BROS’ in Lecce in early 2016 with his two brothers. In 2016, he won the Tomorrow’s Top prize from the Touring Club, the Surprise of the Year title from Identità Golose, and the 20 Years Award from San Pellegrino and Acqua Panna.