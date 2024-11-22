Far from the large, cosmopolitan cities of the north of Italy, BROS’, a fine dining establishment in the southern city of Lecce, is quickly gathering fame and recognition.
Photography Courtesy of Bros’
Far from the large, cosmopolitan cities of the north of Italy, BROS’, a fine dining establishment in the southern city of Lecce, is quickly gathering fame and recognition.
Photography Courtesy of Bros’
Run by Chefs Floriano Pellegrino and Isabella Potì, it obtains inspiration from the region that surrounds it, melding tradition, forgotten products, and processes with the highly technical, creative, and contemporary skill set of its two internationally-trained chef patrons. Together, they have created a style of cuisine that excites the mind and palate, drawing guests into a world of aromatic intensity and masterful complexity of texture and flavour.
Floriano Pellegrino
Chef Floriano Pellegrino hails from the southern region of Salento (Italy’s ‘heel’). He grew up alongside his two brothers, immersed in the daily routine of his family’s farm and respecting the importance of producing quality, sustainable produce. His surroundings nurtured his early enthusiasm for ingredients and cooking, and he revelled in preparing family meals in the farmhouse kitchen. He studied to become a chef at the Istituto Alberghiero Columella, in the main city of Lecce, spending his free time on weekends and throughout the busy summer months working in local hotels. He also played rugby, a sport that helped him master the discipline and mental focus one needs to be part of a successful team.
At the age of 18, Floriano joined the team at Restaurant Ilario Vinciguerra, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Gallarate just outside Milan in Lombardy. A year later, he headed to Spain, honing his craft in some of the country’s best restaurants: Mugaritz (under Andoni Luis Aduriz), Azurmendi (under Eneko Atxa), and Restaurante Martín Berasategui. He then headed to France, working at La Grenouillère under Alexandre Gauthier, and then to Denmark, where he trained at Noma under René Redzepi.
Floriano states that his time in the kitchen under the mentorship of Martín Berasategui had the most profound impact on his professional and personal path. He credits this experience with having helped him develop the mental aptitude and meticulous discipline required to be a successful, innovative, contemporary chef.
In 2014, he headed to London for Claude Bosi’s two-Michelin-starred Hibiscus in Mayfair, fulfilling the position of Junior Sous Chef. There, he reconnected with a chef colleague and friend from his hometown – Isabella Potì, who was then Pastry Chef de Partie. This would soon change the course of both their paths as they returned home and became partners in business and life.
Floriano opened BROS’ in Lecce in early 2016 with his two brothers. In 2016, he won the Tomorrow’s Top prize from the Touring Club, the Surprise of the Year title from Identità Golose, and the 20 Years Award from San Pellegrino and Acqua Panna.
Isabella Potì
Isabella, whose father is Italian and mother is Polish, was born in Rome but moved to Lecce as a baby. She grew up surrounded by nature and hyper-local ingredients, such as daily fresh milk from a neighbour’s cows and wild strawberries from her grandmother’s garden. She also studied at the Istituto Alberghiero Columella in Lecce, and after graduating in 2013, she headed to London and the kitchen of Chef Claude Bosi’s Hibiscus in Mayfair. The following year, her culinary prowess led her to Spain, Denmark, and France, where her skills were honed under renowned chefs Paco Torreblanca, Martín Berasategui, Rasmus Kofoed, and Mauro Colagreco. In 2016, she returned to Lecce and joined Floriano to help direct BROS’. She is also co-owner of Roots Trattoria in Scorrano and the marketing agency, Pellegrino Brothers. She is additionally a sought-after collaborator in the world of high-profile brands.
The Concept
At BROS’, diners enjoy meticulously crafted food and a wine list featuring labels from big and small wineries. Scanning a QR code allows diners to access the wine list and interactively connect with the works of local artists who have interpreted the restaurant’s dishes through video, painting, sculpture, and digital work. Guests are led through a detailed breakdown of each dish and its corresponding representation of art.
The restaurant is discreetly housed within the white stone alleyways of Lecce’s old town, with its Baroque churches, old residential buildings, and Roman amphitheatre. The comfortable interiors are based on a pared-back, textural palette of warm light wood, polished floors, and exposed stonework with soft directional lighting in the evenings. The tables are well-spaced, allowing for private conversation and meaningful interaction with the serving staff. Modern music helps create a calm, sensory ambience that guides guests on a gastronomic odyssey through the world of two of Italy’s most exciting chefs.