From Concept To Reality

When Michael talks about his work, he sounds like an enthusiast, an idealist even, but the concepts he outlines are taking form in his latest project, the boutique development of 18 villas that make up the gated community of Vista Lago Residences. “For me it is a labour of love and, in spite of the hard work involved, such a pleasure to see it come together.”

The setting is a gated villa community within Real de La Quinta, itself a gated country club whose focal point is divided between sea views and the manmade lake situated at the heart of the main valley. The lake is ringed by a pathway that borders a private six-hole golf course, features a sports complex as well as a lakeside swimming pool and sundeck, and a stylish clubhouse with wellness centre and panoramic restaurant. Later a small boutique hotel and commercial area will also be added.

Bordering this estate is the National Park of the Sierra de Las Nieves, with an enormous expanse of protected nature – and yet, Marbella and its beaches are just ten minutes away. “If you want to create a special lifestyle environment in the homes and their amenities, then the surroundings have to be in sync with that too,” says Michael, “and developing the way we do, there was never any question about doing so in a sustainable way, so we work to BREEAM standards for the entire project.”

Having achieved international acclaim for Villa Alcuzcuz, a 1,300m2 plus modern mansion in La Zagaleta that also won the ‘Best in Spain’ and ‘Best in Europe’ prizes at the International Property Awards, BRIGHT is building a name for itself as a boutique developer of design-led homes – not to mention a level of bespoke finishing seldom seen, complete with full interior design support from UDesign.

“Everything we do is thought of with the homeowner in mind, and the finishing touch of this is to create a wonderful modern villa where the buyer has the freedom to express their own style, from choosing materials and detailing to having furniture and decoration made entirely to measure. As a result, every villa at Vista Lago Residences will be a unique home while having all the advantages of forming part of a gated community.” It’s a new kind of development style, driven by passion for design and detail, and the desire to design from the buyer’s perspective.