Michael Rodziewicz is a different kind of developer than most. Not an out-and-out commercial salesman, his gentle, good-natured manner speaks of someone who approaches the creation of beautiful homes in a more considered, personal way – and it shows in his latest offering, Vista Lago Residences.
Words: Michel Cruz, Photography: Kevin Horn and courtesy of Bright
If you could select the perfect team to create a collection of beautiful, value-added homes, who would be in it? An architect, bien sur, a skilled landscaper and interior designer, naturally, but what about the original concept – the very essence that gives such a project life and soul? Should it not be led by someone who is passionate about design? A conceptual artist with the vision and desire to break established moulds and create something new and exciting, yet also sensible and valuable?
BRIGHT might be the answer to this question, as this boutique developer with the very personal approach blends passion with innovative ideas to come at property development in a new and fresh way.
Change is a word that is bandied about too freely, and it has no value unless there is also substance to it; but in the case of BRIGHT, the substance is a different process of development, and its physical embodiment are the collections of design-led properties that carry the name.
A Fusion Of Architecture And Interior Design
If you consider it well, a property is the product of architectural design and interior styling, but so is BRIGHT, the creative force behind Vista Lago Residences. It came about from a successful collaboration between Michael Rodziewicz and Jason Harris of UDesign, who subsequently formed a partnership where BRIGHT as a specialist property developer is complemented by the craftsmanship and design skills that UDesign has become known for.
“Our whole way of thinking when it comes to property development is design-driven,” says Michael Rodziewicz, CEO of the group that has adopted a more intuitive approach to
property development. “And the design, in turn, is an expression of creativity, but always in the service of producing a certain feeling, a canvas for a lifestyle. Once you design things from this perspective, you look at the small details as well as the bigger picture.”
Born and raised in Poland, Michael has an international outlook on life and the ability to see the bigger picture. His business background gives him the acumen for figures, the astuteness to separate sound concepts from flawed ones, and also leads to quick decision-making. His passion, however, has always been design, and with both strong conceptual skills and an eye for detail, he has the right ingredients for the job.
A Different Approach To Designing Homes
One of the things that makes him different is the fact that for Michael this kind of work is a pleasure as well as a business. “I think those of us who are active in something as creative and important as designing homes should see it as a privilege, not just a commercial venture,” says the man who builds every home as if it was his own – and therefore gives it the TLC and consideration it deserves.
“If the process that leads to something is different, the outcome will be too,” says Michael. “We’re businesspeople and make sure the figures › work and the business is run in a sensible manner, but whoever said that the creation of homes should be directed from a spread sheet? We design ours around the resident, the living spaces they need, the furnishing in such rooms—and from this the concept comes to life.”
Following this sequence, one arrives at homes that are subtly different from the norm – and more in tune with the needs of the end-user. “We put our experience in creating bespoke decorative solutions to good use, and we work the other way round to most developers, imposing not a ready-made interpretation of what we think the market wants, but carefully crafting and sculpting the concept until it makes great sense from an aesthetic, sensory and practical point of view.”
From Concept To Reality
When Michael talks about his work, he sounds like an enthusiast, an idealist even, but the concepts he outlines are taking form in his latest project, the boutique development of 18 villas that make up the gated community of Vista Lago Residences. “For me it is a labour of love and, in spite of the hard work involved, such a pleasure to see it come together.”
The setting is a gated villa community within Real de La Quinta, itself a gated country club whose focal point is divided between sea views and the manmade lake situated at the heart of the main valley. The lake is ringed by a pathway that borders a private six-hole golf course, features a sports complex as well as a lakeside swimming pool and sundeck, and a stylish clubhouse with wellness centre and panoramic restaurant. Later a small boutique hotel and commercial area will also be added.
Bordering this estate is the National Park of the Sierra de Las Nieves, with an enormous expanse of protected nature – and yet, Marbella and its beaches are just ten minutes away. “If you want to create a special lifestyle environment in the homes and their amenities, then the surroundings have to be in sync with that too,” says Michael, “and developing the way we do, there was never any question about doing so in a sustainable way, so we work to BREEAM standards for the entire project.”
Having achieved international acclaim for Villa Alcuzcuz, a 1,300m2 plus modern mansion in La Zagaleta that also won the ‘Best in Spain’ and ‘Best in Europe’ prizes at the International Property Awards, BRIGHT is building a name for itself as a boutique developer of design-led homes – not to mention a level of bespoke finishing seldom seen, complete with full interior design support from UDesign.
“Everything we do is thought of with the homeowner in mind, and the finishing touch of this is to create a wonderful modern villa where the buyer has the freedom to express their own style, from choosing materials and detailing to having furniture and decoration made entirely to measure. As a result, every villa at Vista Lago Residences will be a unique home while having all the advantages of forming part of a gated community.” It’s a new kind of development style, driven by passion for design and detail, and the desire to design from the buyer’s perspective.