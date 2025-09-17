Noyane By Chef Richard Sandoval

Having opened this year in the early part of summer in a trendy location at the Hard Rock Hotel Marbella, its enticing pan asian cuisine and friendly staff make it well worth a night out.
Words James Sinclair, Photography Kevin Horn
Having opened this year in the early part of summer in a trendy location at the Hard Rock Hotel Marbella, its enticing pan asian cuisine and friendly staff make it well worth a night out.
Words James Sinclair, Photography Kevin Horn
Richard Sandoval is a pioneering celebrity chef whose hospitality group has over 60 restaurant concepts globally, including his flagship Maya in New York. He is known for his innovative take on Latin American food, combining it with international flavours and contemporary twists to create unique and sophisticated dining experiences.
His new venue in Marbella is spectacular, with a superb split-level salon, enclosed kitchen, bar, and DJ booth. Its length offers a wide variety of seating arrangements with sturdy marble and wooden tables to suit all types of groups and numbers. But at this time of year, all diners will enjoy the stunning garden terrace with its lush vegetation and discreet table settings.
It was to this sumptuous expanse we were shown, following a very warm welcome from Vivian and her team at the restaurant´s main door. From our corner table with comfy right-angled sofa seating we could survey the entire domain, apart from the hidden areas, and what a lovely place it is too.
It was time to get down to the serious business of savouring an artesanal cocktail to relax into the mood, courtesy of some expert shaking by Manuel who is in charge of the bar. For those desiring a flavourful mocktail, look no further than the Havana Passion, a heavenly refreshing mix of passion fruit, spiced syrup, lime juice, and ginger ale.
Exotic Cuisine
Noyane offers a compact menu that features a panoply of Asian fusion dishes that really showcase the tastes and traditions of the asiatic sub-continent. You can select from hot and cold starters, maki rolls, nigiri and sashimi, wok dishes, preparations from the Josper, curry, and caviar. Being our first visit, upon consultation with Cristian who ably oversees the proceedings here, we elected to try a medley of dishes which were soon arriving at our table in impressive style.
The Tuna Ceviche really hit the spot, with tiger coconut milk and a mango chipotle reduction and was wonderfully complemented by Crispy Calamari, its kick deriving from chili, coriander and chili vinegar sauce. We next dispatched the spicy Noyane Angry Tuna, and Lobster Roll sweetened with mango, two sushi preparations which were both winners, before relishing the Pork Belly Mantou Bao, with kimchi and pickled vegetables, rounding off with the Beef-Udon Noodle Wok comprising tenderloin, bok choy, spring onion, and furikake. We were also temped to try the Sea Bass Nikkei, the Corn Fed Chicken Curry, and, from the Josper, the Wagyu Beef Tenderloin (available as a starter or main), and the Dengakuman (miso-glazed black cod), but these will have to wait for another visit. Diners can accompany their meals with a range of Champagnes, fine wines, beer, and soft drinks, and the menu does show potential allergen issues.
Well sated, we were already feeling quite full, but Cristian managed to persuade us that we couldn’t leave without dessert. As it transpired, it was a good move as both The Yuzu almond crumble cheesecake and the Tres Leches yuzu sorbet with mango-lemongrass cream appeared to aid our digestion. Probably just as well therefore that we didn’t opt for the Smoking Chocolate Pot on this occasion!
If you haven’t yet been to Noyane, we recommend you to set up what will surely be the first of many repeat experiences. This is also a great venue for parties and company events.
INFO
Calle Las Malvas, 50, Nueva Andalucía, Marbella.
Open for dinner Wednesday to Saturday 19:00 – 02:00 and Sunday to Tuesday 19:00 to 01:00.
Tel: (+34) 951 870 115.
www.noyanemarbella.com