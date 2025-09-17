Noyane By Chef Richard Sandoval

Exotic Cuisine

Noyane offers a compact menu that features a panoply of Asian fusion dishes that really showcase the tastes and traditions of the asiatic sub-continent. You can select from hot and cold starters, maki rolls, nigiri and sashimi, wok dishes, preparations from the Josper, curry, and caviar. Being our first visit, upon consultation with Cristian who ably oversees the proceedings here, we elected to try a medley of dishes which were soon arriving at our table in impressive style.

The Tuna Ceviche really hit the spot, with tiger coconut milk and a mango chipotle reduction and was wonderfully complemented by Crispy Calamari, its kick deriving from chili, coriander and chili vinegar sauce. We next dispatched the spicy Noyane Angry Tuna, and Lobster Roll sweetened with mango, two sushi preparations which were both winners, before relishing the Pork Belly Mantou Bao, with kimchi and pickled vegetables, rounding off with the Beef-Udon Noodle Wok comprising tenderloin, bok choy, spring onion, and furikake. We were also temped to try the Sea Bass Nikkei, the Corn Fed Chicken Curry, and, from the Josper, the Wagyu Beef Tenderloin (available as a starter or main), and the Dengakuman (miso-glazed black cod), but these will have to wait for another visit. Diners can accompany their meals with a range of Champagnes, fine wines, beer, and soft drinks, and the menu does show potential allergen issues.