The Difference is in the Detail

In addition to stylish design, spacious open-plan living and modern amenities and comforts that include kitchens with top-of-the-line Siemens appliances, and high-quality build construction by an experienced boutique developer, it is the detail that makes this concept of luxury living stand out – and it is here that the know-how of this specialist creator of luxury homes really comes to the fore.

“The thought and quality that has gone into C8NCEPT Marbella marks it out and does justice to the quality of the location,” says Maher Bajjali, who leads the marketing of the project. With over 35 years creating projects in Marbella and abroad, Bajjali Consulting, the local partner, knows quality from faux luxury, and in these luxurious villas has opted only for the best.

This is reflected in the many features that make up the C8NCEPT residences, from state-of-the-art wooden front doors that are a modern work of art to top-spec gliding windows, floor to ceiling interior doors and large-format matt tiles and wooden flooring. They also offer solid freestanding bathtubs from the top suppliers, opulent landscaping and under floor heating throughout using a highly efficient heat exchange system that is the favourite of modern top-level homes but seldom seen in Marbella.

“The fact that the finest materials were chosen to make these residences will be reflected not only in the value of the properties but also in the standard of living that emanates from true quality and workmanship,” says Maher, and after years of creating luxury homes he knows exactly what everyday details enhance one’s enjoyment of a home.

“These homes are built around a concept of character and refinement to offer the highest level of lifestyle within their price range, and we are proud of the fact that we have remained true to this throughout, from the terrace tiling and the bathroom specifications to the thoughtful positioning of windows, the capturing of views and the quality of the floor-to-ceiling doors and home automation system.”

The new owners have had a great deal of flexibility in creating their own finishing touches, particularly in the lower level, which features a fifth bedroom suite and private gym/spa area as well as a laundry, modern machine room, and a home cinema with entertainment area. “In keeping with the standard set for living in the C8NCEPT Residences, the materials, designs and features set the tone for optimal quality of life in one of Marbella’s very best locations.”

WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY KEVIN HORN

www.conceptmarbella.com