Today, Romily has started her fourth year in Law and Leila has just finished her Master’s degree at Oxford University. The company’s office moved to Las Torres del Marbella Club seven years ago. “We decided to buy this office as we wished to consolidate our presence here. The Golden Mile is our area of speciality, as is La Zagaleta, Sierra Blanca and Nueva Andalucía,” says Louise.

Knowledge and Experience are Key

Callum Swan Realty has always been a firm that prefers to give quality time and attention to discerning clients. Rather than aiming to hit all sales points in the industry. Callum and Louise have over 60 years of combined experience in real estate and know Marbella inside-out. Louise arrived in Marbella around four decades ago while Callum has lived in the area for over 30 years. Louise’s parents moved their family to Marbella, so Callum eventually resolved to call the Coast home too.

A Respect for Discretion, Localised Knowledge and Personalised Service

Callum and Louise are a warm and kind couple who are bothered by few things. Except those who are risking the good name and reputation of Marbella. These days, any individual with an Internet connection can pay a few hundred euros to access real estate listings. Many have no experience, qualifications, or knowledge of legal and business matters.

Their listings are often doubled up on their website. The same listings sometimes appear several times with various prices – including the wrong price. Sometimes, the aim isn’t to sell one particular house but to sell any house. This type of agent can also lack discretion. As Callum points out, “We take a ‘less is more approach’ in keeping with our Discretion policy.”

Marvellous Marbella

Callum and Louise feel that they are part of Marbella and that Marbella is part of them. “This is a safe area that some of the most intelligent, enterprising individuals in Europe choose to call home. Bear in mind these people have the ability to live anywhere they want – Sardinia, Miami, Portugal. But so many choose Marbella. There are many reasons – especially the great weather and the number of direct flights into Málaga,” explains Callum. Additionally, Marbella has a reputation for its excellent international schools. Fortunately it is also known for the quality of the available property.