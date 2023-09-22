Six luxurious villas for a new age occupy the high point of the Golden Mile. From here, you overlook the coastal area but are also in Marbella town or on its beaches within a few minutes. It’s the personification of modern luxury amid nature.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy Of Nvoga Marbella Realty
You may not have noticed it but there is something of a design shift underway. I wouldn’t call it a revolution of the kind that saw the sudden transition from classical pastels to minimalist modern white a little over a decade ago, but rather a gradual refining and evolution of a 21st century architecture style that has been focusing strongly on technology and comfort, and more recently is also incorporating sustainability and personal well-being into its designs.
The six luxurious new villas – of which Villa 3 and Villa 4 have already been reserved – that make up the exclusive gated resort community of Camoján Six represent one of the finest examples of this trend.
They are constructed around a concept of fine quality natural materials that are not only beautiful to behold and touch, but also chosen with sustainability in mind and the creating of building blocks for a healthy, pleasant way of life. It is into this philosophy combined with a prominent hilltop setting that architects Salvador Cejudo and Carlos Morales have created a fresh evolution of the modern Marbella villa.
Secluded Privilege
A few minutes will take you from Marbella’s Golden Mile up towards the select leafy surroundings of Cascada de Camoján, the most exclusive villa suburb of Sierra Blanca. Pass its security entrance and you’re surrounded by the lush greenery of beautifully landscaped gardens belonging to private villas. Ensconced at the top and endowed with the best views is Camoján Six, a personal domain of modern gated homes measuring between 590m2 and 1,200m2. Though they vary in size and configuration, all have four bedrooms with accompanying bathroom suites and dressing rooms.
The architectural style is a blend of Marbella with international touches, as seen in white-plastered geometry married to steel columns and balustrades set off against wood tones. The result is a further evolution of the modern style of the past decade, and it represents a refinement of it in all senses, from aesthetics and distribution to the technology, engineering and home comforts, and features that set these homes apart.
Among them are a full suite of amenities such as heated swimming pool, spa, fully equipped gymnasium, bodega wine cellar, multi-car garage and a private cinema with additional entertainment areas. In fact, the complex offers double-security with its ‘gated within gated’ concept.
Evolved Style
The materials used have been chosen not only for their visual appeal and practical maintenance, but also because of their environmental credentials, as these are properties developed with sustainability and low energy consumption/cost in mind. One of the more advanced results of this is a highly effectively climate control system that maintains temperatures at the most comfortable levels and greatly reduces the need to heat or cool. The bespoke décor and interior detailing is created especially for Camoján Six by leading Marbella designer Heidi Gubbins, who infuses each home with its own look, feel and style.
Working closely with the new owners of the individual villas, she moulds a living environment around their practical needs and personal preferences until it becomes a clear expression of their style. Camoján Six opens the door to a new frontier of luxury living that focuses strongly on quality, technology and comfort, but within the context of healthy living and well-being, where textures and tones add to the tactile and visual pleasure derived from the homes.
Nature and views play a big role in this process, as do gorgeously landscaped gardens that offer beautiful greenery while also being water efficient. From its privileged position, this fine collection of villas overlooks the gardens of Cascada de Camoján down towards nearby Marbella and the coast, offering stunning sea views that dominate everyday life in these homes. Flanking you is the open nature of the protected reserve at the base of La Concha Mountain, which provides another inspiring perspective of Marbella amid the Mediterranean bouquet of aromas produced by private gardens laid out with endemic plants, trees and flowering species that are in harmony with their natural surroundings.
It is within this personal haven of peace, beauty, views and privacy that the developers, architects, landscapers and interior design team have created one of the finest examples of a new generation of luxury living – Camoján Six.
INFO
Nvoga Marbella Realty
Avda. Duque de Ahumada, s/n, Paseo Maritimo, Edif. Marbell Center, Marbella.
Tel: (+34) 952 813 333.
info@nvoga.com
www.camojansixmarbella.com