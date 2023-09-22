Evolved Style

The materials used have been chosen not only for their visual appeal and practical maintenance, but also because of their environmental credentials, as these are properties developed with sustainability and low energy consumption/cost in mind. One of the more advanced results of this is a highly effectively climate control system that maintains temperatures at the most comfortable levels and greatly reduces the need to heat or cool. The bespoke décor and interior detailing is created especially for Camoján Six by leading Marbella designer Heidi Gubbins, who infuses each home with its own look, feel and style.

Working closely with the new owners of the individual villas, she moulds a living environment around their practical needs and personal preferences until it becomes a clear expression of their style. Camoján Six opens the door to a new frontier of luxury living that focuses strongly on quality, technology and comfort, but within the context of healthy living and well-being, where textures and tones add to the tactile and visual pleasure derived from the homes.

Nature and views play a big role in this process, as do gorgeously landscaped gardens that offer beautiful greenery while also being water efficient. From its privileged position, this fine collection of villas overlooks the gardens of Cascada de Camoján down towards nearby Marbella and the coast, offering stunning sea views that dominate everyday life in these homes. Flanking you is the open nature of the protected reserve at the base of La Concha Mountain, which provides another inspiring perspective of Marbella amid the Mediterranean bouquet of aromas produced by private gardens laid out with endemic plants, trees and flowering species that are in harmony with their natural surroundings.

It is within this personal haven of peace, beauty, views and privacy that the developers, architects, landscapers and interior design team have created one of the finest examples of a new generation of luxury living – Camoján Six.