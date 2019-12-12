A Highly Experienced Duo

Drs. Manuela and Bernd Reisbeck, both from Germany, actually met while she was in her first year of medical school in Berlin and he was working at a hospital. Bernd completed the board exam to become an accredited specialist in New York (where he completed his fellowship) and formed part of various prestigious medical teams in veritable institutions like the Bellevue Hospital (New York City University), Memorial Sloan Kettering, and St. Vincent’s Hospital (New York Medical College). He held the post of Head of Critical Care at the Brookdale University Hospital Brooklyn and has been US board-certified since 2002. After 9/11, the couple headed to Berlin; from 2004 to 2007, Bernd was a member of the interventionist cardiology team at UKB .

Dr. Manuela Reisbeck has an equally impressive trajectory, having graduated from the Charite University in Berlin and finished her clinical training in internal medicine and intensive care in Berlin and at the NYU. In 1999, she received her full accreditation with the US-ECFMG board and commenced her clinical medical training programme at prestigious institutions like NYU, Memorial Sloan Kettering and New York Medical College. She has been US-board certified since 2002.

From Prevention to Emergency Hospital Care

Between 30 to 40 per cent of people do not have symptoms before having a heart attack. This is why prevention is key. CardioCare offers the full range of services for heart health – divided into three main categories: Prevention Check-Ups, Cardio-Vascular Intervention, and Emergency and Hospital Care.

Prevention Check-Ups

There are many different prevention programmes, and the right one for you will depend on your age, risk factors, etc. Testing can range from just one and a half hours in length to two days, depending on how many tests you have. The type of tests offered are numerous and include ECG, echocardiography, stress ECG, carotid echo-doppler and IMT measurement, full body MRI, HRV screening, colonoscopy (if indicated), peripheral arterial echo-doppler, ABI, lung X-rays, etc.