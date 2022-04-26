So, table secured, to the buffet. But first we had to pass the hand cleansing machines, crafty gadgets that do the job before you are allowed to get at the grub. By now it was clear that Silversea was also serious about safety, and totally reassured, we got on with the business of enjoying the voyage.

Very quickly we learned that Silversea is better than ever, starting with complimentary caviar when and where you want it. The selection of restaurants is superb, although we became regulars at the Atlantide and the little bar next door. For lunch, and a casual dinner, the Pool Grill was hard to beat, while a fine evening option was Silver Note, which offered a tantalising blend of live music, offbeat food and romantic lighting in a small room.

I like small, so every morning I had coffee in the Arts Cafe, often sitting outside in comfortable chairs with a book and the view. Here there were also attractive sandwiches for a light lunch, and attentive staff. And if like like pizza, this is your ship! Silver Moon also had a SALT kitchen, a clever idea to present food of the region we are in, but there was not much scope for that on a crossing. However La Dame, the occasion for a dressy night out, was most enjoyable. Reception came with a smile, particularly when the IT man showed he could fix any computer problem in a flash. Then, after 13 days we were there. Columbus would have been impressed. We certainly were.

Dockside at Ft Lauderdale was buzzing. Many passengers were hopping on Silversea ships to other destinations, some leaving the same day for the south Atlantic, others the Indian Ocean. We took a taxi to Miami airport, had a PCR test, and flew to Barbados. American Airlines was serving alcohol in business class but not in economy. No food either. No doubt it would blame Covid when it’s just a lousy airline.

Not much wrong with Barbados when you have a big wallet, certainly at high season. Figure a thousand bucks a night for a good hotel, which we had in the Fairmont, probably one of the best beach hangouts I have experienced.

The restaurants are seriously overpriced. As we had been eating sumptuously we avoided the likes of Sandy Lane, Tides etc, and had several fun evenings at the Sea Cat, where the owner fishes every day and serves it fresh in a room that might have been built by Robinson Crusoe on Man Friday’s day off. Go here for grilled mahi-mahi with a hot Bajan sauce. It was the next best thing to breakfast at the Fairmont, where every morning the French manager was talking to guests.