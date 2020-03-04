Mardi Gras New Orleans (25 February)

The Mardi Gras celebrations are similar to those in Brazil. The French phrase, when translated into English means Fat Tuesday, which we would refer to here as Shrove Tuesday. It is the time before Lent when everyone uses up their rich ingredients prior to the commencement of fasting. It is traditionally a French festival (in Paris known as Paris Carnival), but was introduced to New Orleans for the first time in 1699 by French explorers who held a small celebration and named the spot they had arrived at on the eve of the festive holiday, Pointe Du Mardi Gras. Costumes were later introduced by a group of students in 1827, who had observed the traditions in France and took to dancing in the streets in fun attire, encouraging others to join in the festivities. The first parade was ten years later, following on from the students’ influence, which continues in New Orleans to this day.

A Christian tradition, Mardi Gras Festival, like other festivals taking place during this time of the year, was the welcoming of the springtime and is also celebrated in other highly populated Christian countries worldwide. It is celebrated with street parties and a parade, and would not be complete without a royal king. Each Mardi Gras parade is held in King Rex’s honour, whose royal colours of purple, gold and green have become the traditional colours of the Festival. King Rex is known for being a very generous king, who celebrates with ‘throws’, gifts that are thrown throughout the procession such as soft toys, colourful beads, and other such treats, which onlookers eagerly grab.

King cakes are a big tradition of the Mardi Gras Festival, made in the Mardi Gras traditional colours. In previous years these were fairly basic ring cakes made with modest decoration. Nowadays however, bakeries go all out, creating them with frosting and in different shapes. The cakes are sculpted with a small plastic baby figure inside. The person who receives the slice with the baby is considered to have been bestowed with luck and is destined to bring the next Mardi Gras cake or host the next party for the following year.

Masks are another big part of Mardi Gras, with those participating on floats having to wear them by law. The idea behind the masks is that people are free to be whoever they want and enjoy the festivities without having to worry about class restraints within society, which adds to the thrill of the day. All those attending the celebrations are encouraged to wear them, and they are big and bold to hide the person’s identity.

Mardi Gras is a day full of secrecy and was previously used as an opportunity to settle scores. Krewes would be formed, which were made up of organisations from the higher classes within society at the time, such as kings, dukes, knights and captains alike. Entry to these krewes was by invitation only and would cause a lot of rivalry. Those who were treated as slaves and in the lower classes within society were excluded, and they had to find their own way to celebrate Mardi Gras. Today, the participation of Mardi Gras Indians is a tradition that is kept, as African American members of society come together to participate in the parade, to remember the times when they were not included. While the clandestine element remains for today’s celebrations, inclusion is respected by the wearing of masks, where everyone within society can participate in the festivities.