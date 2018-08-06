At 177cm tall, Caroline Wendelin is everything you would imagine a model of her calibre to be, yet delightfully natural and far more fascinated with art than with the career of modelling.

Caroline is signed up with Elite Barcelona, the ultimate agency for an international model wishing to shine on catwalks in the world’s biggest fashion weeks.

She has modelled alongside Victoria’s Secret stalwart Candice Swanepoel and strutted her stuff at a fashion show led by Naomi Campbell.

She has met the ‘crème de la crème’ in the world of fashion yet refreshingly notes that “What you see in fashion commercials doesn’t usually look the same in real life. I used to get starstruck at the thought of meeting models but then you realise they’re just normal and different from their photographed image.”

Caroline was born in Finland and is of Finnish-German descent, but she grew up in Marbella where she lives with her boyfriend, yet she concedes that this summer is one of the few she can enjoy alongside him, owing to her frenzied flight schedule.

She speaks a number of languages – Swedish, Finnish, German, Spanish, English, and even a little French, which comes in handy considering all the countries she sporadically calls home.

Work for Caroline might involve being in New York, Sydney, or another buzzing city for various days on end, and she would eventually like to settle and focus instead on her art.

“It’s great to meet people while travelling. The agency tends to organise shared flats for models while we are abroad and I meet so many nice people. Sadly, I sometimes don’t get to see them again so I stay in touch by following them on social media.”

In addition to modelling at fashion shows, she has also appeared in prestigious magazines, including Vogue, Cosmopolitan and Bazaar; she even appeared on the cover of Elle…

Words Marisa Cutillas Photography courtesy of Caroline Wendelin

Follow Caroline on Instagram @carolinewendelin