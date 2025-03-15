The meticulous attention to detail and innovative design features sets this property in another league. The villa is oriented towards the southwest, ensuring that its pool terrace and living spaces enjoy abundant sunlight throughout the day and evening. This strategic orientation provides breathtaking views of the harbor, lighthouse, and the surrounding village, making it an ideal retreat for anyone who desires both tranquility and access to a vibrant community.

The open-plan design of the villa is one of its most striking features. The kitchen and dining areas flow impeccably into the living room, with a sleek cooking island acting as a natural gathering point for family and guests. With four spacious bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom, and additional guest amenities, the home offers a perfect balance of privacy and communal space.

Casa-Neo has also emphasized sustainable design and high-quality materials, ensuring that the villa is both energy-efficient and built to the highest standards of luxury. The use of natural stone, wood accents, and modern fixtures contributes to the home’s unique aesthetic, while its innovative features and state-of-the-art technology ensure comfort and convenience for future residents.