But let’s get back to the food. The menu, containing French, Belgian and international dishes, offers surprises like Vietnamese nems, as well as classics like the foie gras, served with a heavenly sweet fig marmalade. On our most recent visit, my colleagues and I tried the latter with the softest warm bread, as well as flat crispy walnut bread – a perfect starter to our meal.

We also shared a delightfully fresh tuna tartare, a melt-in-the-mouth salmon with seasonal white asparagus and Hollandaise sauce, and an unexpected but quickly devoured dish – a bowl of healthy, crisp green beans served with a mustard and nut oil sauce – so fresh and crisp! We washed down these tempting treats with a fruity Bierzo white wine from Castilla y León, its lovely fragrance certainly whetting our appetite.

For our mains, we tried dishes on the menu, as well as a couple of the daily specials. I chose a tender, fresh corvina, grilled to crisp perfection and served over creamy mashed cauliflower – a lovely way to combine healthiness and flavour. Another diner opted for the beef wellington, its golden crust covered in generous servings of a Port wine and truffle sauce. Two other delights were the Argentinean entrecôte, served with Belgian-style fries, and the Bluefin tuna from Barbate, with a classic mustard-olive, oil-lemon-soy sauce. These heartier dishes were accompanied by the unique Cerro de las Cuevas Rioja, full-bodied yet with a fruity aftertaste afforded by its exquisite terroir.

A visit to Casanis Bistrot is always made extra special by the fantastic staff, who share a passion for food, wine, and customer service. Any night of the week, it is easy to feel a beautiful home-like vibe, thanks to the colourful modern art, the warm lighting, and the fabulous music. Guy has taken many steps forward since he launched his first restaurant in Marbella, his keen eye for what is trending the world over, inspiring change. However, arguably his most fascinating achievement is building a strong and valuable partnership on the basis of growth and expansion in the short- and long- term… so much so that today, the Casanis Group is as much a part of the team as vice-versa.

WORDS MARISA CUTILLAS PHOTOGRAPHY KEVIN HORN

C/ Ancha 8, Marbella. Tel: 952 900 450.

www.casanisbistrot.com