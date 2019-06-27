You cannot help but think that life is good when you’re seated on the covered deck of a restaurant like this, looking out over a rolling sea in glistening shades of blue-green, a gentle wind coming off the water. On windy days shutters come down to create a comfortable environment, and for those who want to stay all day the sunbeds are located within a part-shaded area that also offers a great sense of privacy and relaxation.

Cuisine Inspired by the Location

With a setting like this, Casanis La Plage naturally focuses primarily on fish and seafood dishes, with also an excellent range of meat, pasta, vegetarian and light, refreshing options available, not to mention a good wine list and tempting cocktails that befit a venue of this kind. We were tempted, and started a truly enjoyable day by the sea with a selection that included a Zombie Punch – a telling blend of Caribbean rums enlivened with lime, pink grapefruit, cinnamon and other spices – a deliciously soft Mediterranean Sour, which adds fruity flavour to a Pisco base, and a Japanese Mule of Japanese Roku gin, Yuzu and ginger beer.

They are just a few of the tasty and expertly mixed cocktails to choose from, but henceforth we stuck to water and a delicious and indeed also beautiful bottle of Minuty Côtes de Provence rosé blush. They formed the companion for an array of dishes that began with a series of refreshing starters in the form of Peruvian Ceviche – a perfect choice for a setting like this – a Mediterranean dish of hummus, tzatziki, babaganoush, pita bread and cured vegetables and olives. Tuna tartare is another deliciously fresh accompaniment to a venue such as this, while the Vietnamese Nem spring rolls and the Gyoza chicken and vegetable dumplings added a touch of wonderful Asian flavour to dishes that we shared and sampled.