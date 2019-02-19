Situated close to the exclusive Finca Cortesin golf and country club, Casares del Golf overlooks lush fairways as well as majestic mountain ranges, green valleys and the open Mediterranean within a few kilometres of Estepona and the white village of Casares.
Modern apartment developments featuring crisp white lines and sleek contemporary architecture are no longer a rarity on the Costa del Sol, but a location such as that enjoyed by Casares del Golf will always be a rare commodity. Set in the hills that gently cascade down from the Sierra Crestellina and the Sierra Bermeja towards the Mediterranean Sea, Casares del Golf is surrounded by a world of blue and green tones.
Little over a kilometre away are beaches, coves, rocky outcrops where fishermen fling their rods from ancient sentinel watchtowers, and also a collection of beach clubs, chiringuito bars and fish restaurants dotted along the shore. Right in front is the nine-hole course of Casares Costa Golf, whose parkland landscape is at your front door and whose clubhouse is your other living room, terrace and kitchen. Look the other way and you’re enveloped by nature and rustic surroundings.
From here it’s close to the beautiful white Andalusian mountain villages of Gaucín and Casares, which enjoy UNESCO World Heritage Site status, while Sabinillas, Manilva and Estepona are also on your doorstep, and the likes of Sotogrande and Marbella easily reached via the coastal road and the main highway. Everywhere in-between there are sandy beaches, golf courses, mountain ranges and wooded hills.
Contemporary Architecture in a Natural Setting
Here, in the midst of a natural setting close to all amenities, is Casares del Golf, a stylish complex of spacious modern two and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses that enjoy some of the finest vistas within the Costa del Sol. The styling and amenities of the properties are modern, spacious and designed to maximise light and views while also creating special spaces both indoors and on the expansive terraces.
It’s a lifestyle package that also includes golf, nature and fresh air, as simply sitting on your terrace opens up a world of inspiring views, tones and textures that unfold all around you. The fragrance of fresh heather hangs in the air as you contemplate the golf course, the mountains and the sea. The architects have gone out of their way to create a style that heightens the beauty and sensations of this setting, and blends modern with natural to great effect.
The urbanisation of 52 apartments and penthouses similarly blends in with a fluency that is no coincidence, for the architects were clearly briefed in this regard and indeed found inspiration in the setting to produce a harmonious and attractive contemporary design. The large glass windows and sliding doors reduce the distance between the interior and outdoors, blending manmade well-being with nature-given beauty.
Modern comforts, style and amenities are visible throughout these homes, which were also designed to offer optimal energy efficiency and environmental credentials. This is visible in the prestigious BREEAM certification carried by Casares del Golf in recognition of the effort that has gone into making its homes stand out for heat insulation, natural air circulation, reduced heating and cooling, damp and sound proofing, and the use of ecological solutions where possible.
As a result, homeowners at Casares del Golf will spend less on heating as well as knowing that their home reduces CO2 emissions. The development is certainly ahead of the curve in this regard, yet none of this is at the expense of luxury and refinement, for the apartments and panoramic penthouses feature stylish open-plan living rooms that connect to outdoor lifestyle zones, modern kitchens and also spacious bedrooms with lots of cupboard space and stylish bathrooms.
Scheduled for completion at the end of 2019, Casares del Golf blends 21st century style and amenities with great value and a natural position close to all amenities, making this an exciting new project in an up-and-coming location just west of Estepona where you can enjoy the best of many facets that the Costa del Sol has to offer.
WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF GILMAR