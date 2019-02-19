Little over a kilometre away are beaches, coves, rocky outcrops where fishermen fling their rods from ancient sentinel watchtowers, and also a collection of beach clubs, chiringuito bars and fish restaurants dotted along the shore. Right in front is the nine-hole course of Casares Costa Golf, whose parkland landscape is at your front door and whose clubhouse is your other living room, terrace and kitchen. Look the other way and you’re enveloped by nature and rustic surroundings.

From here it’s close to the beautiful white Andalusian mountain villages of Gaucín and Casares, which enjoy UNESCO World Heritage Site status, while Sabinillas, Manilva and Estepona are also on your doorstep, and the likes of Sotogrande and Marbella easily reached via the coastal road and the main highway. Everywhere in-between there are sandy beaches, golf courses, mountain ranges and wooded hills.

Contemporary Architecture in a Natural Setting

Here, in the midst of a natural setting close to all amenities, is Casares del Golf, a stylish complex of spacious modern two and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses that enjoy some of the finest vistas within the Costa del Sol. The styling and amenities of the properties are modern, spacious and designed to maximise light and views while also creating special spaces both indoors and on the expansive terraces.

It’s a lifestyle package that also includes golf, nature and fresh air, as simply sitting on your terrace opens up a world of inspiring views, tones and textures that unfold all around you. The fragrance of fresh heather hangs in the air as you contemplate the golf course, the mountains and the sea. The architects have gone out of their way to create a style that heightens the beauty and sensations of this setting, and blends modern with natural to great effect.

The urbanisation of 52 apartments and penthouses similarly blends in with a fluency that is no coincidence, for the architects were clearly briefed in this regard and indeed found inspiration in the setting to produce a harmonious and attractive contemporary design. The large glass windows and sliding doors reduce the distance between the interior and outdoors, blending manmade well-being with nature-given beauty.