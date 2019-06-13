“If location is the golden rule of real estate, then Casas del Mar fits the classic prime description,” says Iván Muñoz García, Marketing Director of Gilmar on the Costa del Sol, the company responsible for the commercialisation of the project. “Such locations are hard to find, so a redevelopment project of this kind combines modern comforts and amenities with a top beachside location and contemporary Mediterranean styling.”

Casas del Mar also offers more interior space and larger communal garden areas than the latest developments tend to do, with an average build size of 115m2 and a range between 100m2 for the smallest apartment and the expansive 300m2 flagship penthouses. “The complex is set upon 4,000m2 of landscaped greenery, with two large pool decks overlooking the sweep of the coastline and the open sea.”

Mediterranean Delights

The lush gardens are planted with indigenous species and provide a spacious, shaded perspective in which to relax or take in the sea views. Casas del Mar leads straight on to the coastal pathway that is being linked up all the way along the shoreline, with a sandy cove right in front and a larger beach only a few metres further along. Also within easy reach are a host of dining, shopping, beach club and sports facilities, including the famed Finca Cortesin and Casares Golf.

“Casas del Mar is a gated community that is ideal for families as it offers the space and safe environment in which kids can have fun right on their doorstep,” says Iván. For all that, this is a peaceful spot between the marinas of Estepona and Puerto Duquesa, an up-and-coming area with great investment potential. “The standard of contemporary properties in this region is raising its status, but though it offers full mod cons you won’t have to wait long to begin to enjoy your new property at Casas del Mar, as the redevelopment process is completed and the properties are ready to enjoy.”

In addition to modernised aesthetics that bring the development right up-to-date, the apartments and penthouses at Casas del Mar are fitted with pre-installed alarm and home management systems, as well as contemporary kitchen and bathroom design, large panoramic windows, stylish modern terrace railings and architectural details, hot-cold air conditioning and fast internet. “It looks like it was designed today but offers the space, detail and location that is not easy to find right now.”