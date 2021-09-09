There are times that mark a before and after, and without a doubt, this is one of them. We are experiencing a change of concepts, values and ways of understanding life on a global level that leads us to adapt to the new times.
Casino Marbella Restaurant has done the same – a legendary place in Marbella’s local gastronomy with more than 40 years of history. Gone are the days of endless dinners. Now time is valuable, they look for immediacy while maintaining premier service with the best quality.
And this is what the new concept of the Casino Marbella Restaurant proposes with its Gastrobar. Operating in the same space with the existing team, it has once again renewed its offer which is now adapted to current trends.
At the head is Chef Agustín Román who, for more than 10 years now, has been demonstrating his know-how and he surprises at the highest gastronomic level with the latest culinary trends.
Anchovies with chermoula sauce and pea hummus, Russian salad with ‘fritura malagueña’, and Beetroot Gazpacho with yogurt icecream are some of the enticing tapas presented in this new concept.
With a long professional career since he was young, he has been part of the team of great restaurants awarded with Michelin Stars. Not only at national level, but also at international level where he has left his mark taking part in the United Nations Catering in New York, Winzerstube Restaurant in Germany and the Palacio de Vizcaya in Miami.
The new Gastrobar menu offers you the opportunity to dine in a more casual way, but with the same quality and service as before. Fresh and tasty Mediterranean tapas combine with classics of Spanish cuisine and a fusion of Hawaiian, Japanese and Moroccan trends.
An offer designed to please all kinds of visitors as Casino Marbella welcomes more than 120 different nationalities every year. And it is one of the few restaurants that offers ‘late dinner’ open every night until the early hours of the morning.
CONTACT
CASINO MARBELLA
Hotel H10 Andalucía Plaza, s/n
Puerto Banús, Marbella.
Tel: (+34) 952 814 000. www.casinomarbella.com