When I was a teen in Australia, I had a friend who told me that if I visited Spain, the one place I simply could not forego was Granada. Home to the Moorish palace of La Alhambra, it is the stuff that dreams are made of, with its labyrinth of winding streets, Arabian tea houses, and nearby natural wonders (including the skiing haven, Sierra Nevada). Granada is a small but stunning city that is worth enjoying leisurely. Day visits to sites like the Alpujarra, with its vertiginous mountains and winding roads, or Guadix, with its famous cave houses, are only possible if you opt for a three- or four-day stay. If you decide to do so, one hotel you can call home during your visit is the new Casual Ilbira Granada.
Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Courtesy of Casual Ilbira Granada
Disruptive Aesthetics
The Casual Ilbira, with just 41 rooms, boasts a lively, youthful thematic design that reinterprets iconic landmarks and figures from Granada’s history. It’s the first hotel in Granada from Casual Hoteles, a Valencia-based group with locations in Cádiz, Sevilla, and Málaga. Situated just five minutes by foot from the iconic Plaza Nueva and 10 minutes from Granada’s stunning cathedral, it is an ideal resting spot from which to explore the city.
A Talented Designer For A Hotel That Celebrates History And Culture
The hotel’s design is inspired by the historical legends who shaped Granada’s history. Its designer, Raquel Sanjuán, put her creative talents on full throttle for the interiors, humorously reimagining the city’s key spaces, figures, and events. Sanjuan’s firm specialises in the construction and renovation of hotels and her team is behind some of Spain’s most visually stunning hotels, including the Hotel Casual Pop Art Benidorm – famed for its bold, vibrant, youthful pop art interiors.
Artistry abounds in every corner, from the reception area to the whimsical headboards, linen, and artwork in the rooms. The effect is energetic, jovial, and appealing, very much opposed to the sometimes staid, neutral colour schemes found in most hotels.
The Hotel’s rooms evoke famous corners of Granada, such as the Street of Teahouses, the Generalife Gardens, the Paseo de los Tristes, the Sacromonte Caves, and the Sierra Nevada. It’s not all about tradition, however, as they also showcase a blend of pop art and kitsch influences. Several of the rooms can accommodate three to four guests, making it an ideal choice for families and groups of friends.
All rooms pamper guests with amenities by Rituals, a brand that is well-known for its dedication to sustainable and personal well-being in the luxury beauty industry. If you’ve stepped into a Rituals store, then you know that the company stands out for its high-quality ingredients, delicious fragrances, and connection to nature and Eastern traditions.
If you enjoy travelling with pets, know that your experience at the Casual Ilbira will be fuss-free, as you can bring up to two pets (up to 25kg each in weight) free of charge when you book a room through the official website.
You’ll probably be out and about tucking into Granada’s famous tapas bars, but before you set off on your day of discovery, enjoy a hearty buffet at the breakfast area. The Hotel also has a stylish rooftop with views of the city and the Sierra Nevada and a cosy co-working space, where you can catch up on work e-mails or finish your work tasks before seeing the best Granada has to offer.
About Casual Hoteles
Founded in 2013 by Juan Carlos Sanjuán, Valencia-based Casual Hoteles is a leading provider of themed urban accommodations in Spain. Its hotels feature unique décor inspired by the destinations they’re located in, combining high standards, central locations, and affordable prices.
Casual Hoteles has received numerous accolades, including:
- Best Hotel Concept Award (Hostelco, 2018)
- First Prize for Tourism Sustainability (HOSBEC, 2023)
- Best CSR Strategy (Roca Hospitality Awards, 2024)
The group emphasises social and environmental responsibility through its Ethical Code and partnerships with NGOs like Save the Children and UNICEF.
Currently, Casual Hoteles operates 25 hotels with 881 rooms across 13 cities in Spain, Portugal, and Italy. By 2025, two new locations are set to open in Ibiza (42 rooms) and Naples (34 rooms).