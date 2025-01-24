A Talented Designer For A Hotel That Celebrates History And Culture

The hotel’s design is inspired by the historical legends who shaped Granada’s history. Its designer, Raquel Sanjuán, put her creative talents on full throttle for the interiors, humorously reimagining the city’s key spaces, figures, and events. Sanjuan’s firm specialises in the construction and renovation of hotels and her team is behind some of Spain’s most visually stunning hotels, including the Hotel Casual Pop Art Benidorm – famed for its bold, vibrant, youthful pop art interiors.

Artistry abounds in every corner, from the reception area to the whimsical headboards, linen, and artwork in the rooms. The effect is energetic, jovial, and appealing, very much opposed to the sometimes staid, neutral colour schemes found in most hotels.

The Hotel’s rooms evoke famous corners of Granada, such as the Street of Teahouses, the Generalife Gardens, the Paseo de los Tristes, the Sacromonte Caves, and the Sierra Nevada. It’s not all about tradition, however, as they also showcase a blend of pop art and kitsch influences. Several of the rooms can accommodate three to four guests, making it an ideal choice for families and groups of friends.