If you’ve ever been to the stunning rooftop terrace of one of Marbella’s most iconic hotels – El Fuerte – then you know that it boasts one of the most magnificent views of the Mediterranean in Marbella. Indeed, few spots manage to capture what makes our city so special as well as this unique emblem, which sits between the wondrous Old Town and the sea.
Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Courtesy of El Fuerte
The Coast is famed for its beach life and majestic mountain ranges, but also for the things that make life magical – luxury hotels, stunning yachts, and impressive cuisine. It is only fitting that El Fuerte should be the spot to inaugurate Edge – the new rooftop restaurant whose culinary offerings were created by Paco Pérez. This chef has achieved a total of four Michelin stars – two stars each for his restaurants: Miramar (in Girona) and Enoteca Paco Pérez (in Barcelona).
As busy as his own establishments keep him, Pérez also serves as an advisor to top restaurants wishing to achieve a little of the sparkle his cuisine is famed for. When he was approached by Fuerte Group Hotels, he didn’t hesitate to accept. He tells me that the friendly, family-run group quickly won him over, with their openness to his many ideas and interest in transforming this rooftop getaway into one of Marbella’s hottest restaurants.
Edge is a new concept to the local gastronomic scene, located on the rooftop terrace of the 5* Hotel El Fuerte, which reopened its doors last summer following a €31M refurbishment programme. It currently entices diners with a menu comprising mainly regional and local delights. “When crafting this menu, we prioritised Mediterranean and local produce,” says the chef. Delicacies such as quisquillas, chipirones, and white prawns appeal to those with a passion for authentic Malagueño seafood.
Accompanying the talented kitchen team at Edge is Meritxell Falgueras – who became Spain’s youngest sommelier at the age of 20. She ensures that clients’ wine selections match the dishes on the menu. Meanwhile, renowned mixologist, Cristian Pineda, with over 15 years in the industry, is in charge of cocktails.
Edge has been open for just a few months, but Pérez and his team already have big plans for its future. “In 2024, we will be serving a tasting menu,” he tells me, adding, “Throughout the festive season we will be experimenting with different possibilities.”
The chef has a fascinating trajectory that has led him to be viewed as one of the ultimate exponents of high gastronomy in Mar d’Amunt, a sea and mountainside territory that extends from Cap de Creus to Cap Cerbère, located on the border between France and Spain. For over 30 years, he has run Miramar restaurant alongside his wife, Montse Serra, who is its Maître d’. Miramar was once “a restaurant with rooms” that Montse’s grandparents took over in a small fishing village in 1939. Miramar has held onto its two-Michelin-star status since 2010, never ceasing to innovate while remaining true to its roots. Enoteca Paco Pérez, meanwhile, is the chef’s refuge in Barcelona. Here, he pays homage to local, seasonal ingredients. He has brought a similar ethos to Edge in Marbella since when it comes to his cuisine, the star player is the Mediterranean. His personal touch can be found in the simplicity, elegance, and creativity of every dish.
Pérez’s success can be attributed to his meticulous craftsmanship, passion for excellence, and many years of experience. He has trained under the guiding hand of some of the world’s best chefs, telling me of his work at Ferran Adrià’s El Bull in the 1990s. For him, the spirit of El Bulli can be distilled into values such as consistency, creativity, humility, and teamwork – all of which have helped him achieve a brand that is associated with excellence. He may sleep beneath a canopy of stars, yet he is determined to never let it get to his head. While it is fantastic, he says, to attract diners from far and wide, acclaim from the culinary sector “has not stopped us from knowing who we are, where we come from, and what we have to do.” We look forward to savouring the results of this commitment for many years to come at Edge and beyond.