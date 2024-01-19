The Coast is famed for its beach life and majestic mountain ranges, but also for the things that make life magical – luxury hotels, stunning yachts, and impressive cuisine. It is only fitting that El Fuerte should be the spot to inaugurate Edge – the new rooftop restaurant whose culinary offerings were created by Paco Pérez. This chef has achieved a total of four Michelin stars – two stars each for his restaurants: Miramar (in Girona) and Enoteca Paco Pérez (in Barcelona).

As busy as his own establishments keep him, Pérez also serves as an advisor to top restaurants wishing to achieve a little of the sparkle his cuisine is famed for. When he was approached by Fuerte Group Hotels, he didn’t hesitate to accept. He tells me that the friendly, family-run group quickly won him over, with their openness to his many ideas and interest in transforming this rooftop getaway into one of Marbella’s hottest restaurants.