Chile’s immense geographical variety makes it the perfect destination for those seeking an unparalleled adventure. The journey stretches from the arid Atacama Desert in the north to the breathtaking fjords and glaciers of Patagonia in the south, not far from Antarctica.
Words And Photography Guy Acurero
This is a land of contrasts and unimaginable landscapes, a masterpiece that seems to have been painted by celestial hands, now transformed into a nation. Chile, a slender strip of land measuring 4,270 kilometers in length between the Pacific Ocean and the majestic Andes Mountains, is meant to be explored from north to south. It offers every dream landscape one could imagine from end to end.
Chile provides a route that encompasses some of the most spectacular and unique settings on the planet, from the Atacama Desert to the fjords and glaciers of southern Patagonia. This journey is all about surprises, where each destination reveals a different facet of the country’s culture, nature, and history.
Chile’s geographical positioning is truly unique: a narrow stretch of land running along the western coast of South America. Bordered by Peru to the north, Bolivia and Argentina to the east, and the Pacific Ocean to the west, Chile boasts an unparalleled natural diversity.
From Origins to the Exponential Growth of Tourism
Historically, Chile has been home to indigenous cultures such as the Atacameños in the north, the Mapuche in the south, and the Rapa Nui on Easter Island. With the arrival of the Spanish in the 16th century, the country underwent a colonisation process that shaped its cultural identity. In 1818, Chile gained its independence, and since then it has emerged as a prosperous nation with modern tourist infrastructure that attracts millions of visitors each year.
Tourism in Chile has grown exponentially, thanks to its rich variety of landscapes and vibrant culture. And its cuisine, oh, its cuisine… This is another reason why the country attracts adventurers from all over the world. Dishes like asado, pastel de choclo, and curanto are just a few of the delights that capture the essence of Chilean flavor.
But the true star of the country is undoubtedly its wine. Chile is globally renowned for its wine production, with vineyards spreading across the central regions. Touring the wine routes, tasting its varieties, and getting lost in the scenic valleys is an experience not to be missed.
Culturally, Chile is a fascinating blend of indigenous and European influences. Traditional music, especially the cueca, is heard at iconic festivals like La Tirana in the north, the harvest celebrations in the centre, and the Fiestas Patrias across the country.
Chile invites you to immerse yourself in its traditions and be amazed by its contrasts. Below, we embark on a journey through five iconic destinations that reveal the true essence of this extraordinary nation.
San Pedro De Atacama: The Jewel Of The Desert
In northern Chile lies San Pedro de Atacama, an oasis nestled in the heart of the driest desert in the world, the Atacama. San Pedro is the starting point for exploring landscapes that seem like something from another planet.
Once inhabited by the Atacameños, this area has a rich history, leaving behind fascinating archaeological sites such as the Pukará de Quitor, an ancient pre-Columbian fortress. Today, San Pedro is known as the epicenter of adventure tourism and stargazing, thanks to its clear skies free of light pollution, making it ideal for star watching.
Visiting San Pedro de Atacama is a magical experience year-round, but the best times to visit are from March to November, when temperatures are more comfortable. During the summer months, from December to February, the heat can be intense, and occasional rains on the high plains can interrupt some activities.
A must-see in San Pedro is the Valle de la Luna (Valley of the Moon), with its wind-eroded rock formations. Another highlight is the El Tatio geyser field, where steam columns rise at dawn. The Altiplanic Lagoons and the Laguna Cejar, famous for its high salt content that allows you to float effortlessly, are also unmissable. The Atacama Salt Flat, the third-largest salt flat in the world, offers impressive panoramic views.
Being in San Pedro is like losing yourself among the stars. It’s well worth starting your journey in the north.
Santiago: The Cosmopolitan Heart Of Chile
Santiago, the capital of Chile, is a modern and vibrant city sprawled at the foot of the Andes. It has grown into the country’s economic and cultural hub. While cosmopolitan, it maintains a balance between the old and the new, with historic neighbourhoods contrasting futuristic buildings.
Its privileged location allows travelers to enjoy both the mountains, especially in winter, and the sea, in under two hours with Viña del Mar nearby. Moreover, from Santiago’s international airport, you can embark on this journey from north to south, and vice versa.
At any time of year, San Cristóbal Hill, with its metropolitan park and cable car, offers panoramic views of the city. In the historic center, La Moneda Palace and the Plaza de Armas are key landmarks. Culture and history lovers should visit the Museum of Memory and Human Rights, a moving tribute to the victims of the military dictatorship.
For nightlife, Bellavista is the go-to district, offering a mix of restaurants, bars, clubs, and local cuisine alongside vibrant street art. Santiago is also a shopping haven, with the iconic Costanera Center, the tallest building in South America, as its commercial epicenter.
The European Puerto Varas
They say that the beauty of Chile begins at Lake Llanquihue. Here, in southern Chile, with the imposing Osorno volcano as a backdrop, lies Puerto Varas, one of the country’s most picturesque cities.
Founded by German settlers in the 19th century, the city retains a strong European influence, visible in its Bavarian-style architecture and cuisine. The city is a gateway to unexplored national parks, lakes, and volcanoes in the Lake District.
The climate is key when visiting Puerto Varas: the best time to visit is summer, from December to March, when sunny days allow outdoor activities. However, autumn offers stunning landscapes with the changing colours of the surrounding forests. Generally, the region has a temperate and rainy climate, typical of the Lake District. Winter temperatures can drop to near 0°C, while in summer they can reach 25°C.
Main attractions include Vicente Pérez Rosales National Park, where you can visit the famous Petrohué Falls and sail on the mysterious Lake Todos los Santos. Osorno Volcano is perfect for hiking and skiing in winter.
Puerto Varas is also known for the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, a historic monument reflecting the German influence in the city. Just standing before this church will renew your spiritual sense.
Easter Island, Rapa Nui, and the Enigma of the Moais
Over 3,500 kilometers off the Chilean coast, in the heart of the Pacific, lies Rapa Nui, globally known as Easter Island. This remote island is famous for its giant stone statues, the Moais, which hold secrets about the ancient civilisation that created them.
Rapa Nui’s history is an enigma that continues to fascinate archaeologists and visitors alike. It’s Polynesia, Oceania, South America, and Chile all at once. The Moais, with their enigmatic expressions, dominate the landscape, but the island also offers paradisiacal beaches and a unique culture.
It’s said that the best time to visit Easter Island is during spring and autumn, when the weather is more temperate and there are fewer tourists. Howev r, the Tapati Rapa Nui Festival, held in February during summer, is the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in local traditions, enjoying sports competitions and cultural events.
The island’s archaeological sites, such as Rano Raraku, the volcano where the Moais were carved, and Ahu Tongariki, the largest ceremonial platform, are must-see locations. Anakena Beach, with its white sands and palm trees, is ideal for relaxing after a day of exploration.
Hanga Roa, the island’s village, features shops and local crafts, including Moai replicas and handmade souvenirs by local artisans. Coral jewellery and textiles are also popular among visitors looking to take a piece of Rapa Nui culture home.
Torres Del Paine: The Kingdom Of Patagonia
The crown jewel. The cherry on top. The last bite of an unforgettable feast. There’s no better way to finish a journey from north to south through Chile than in the kingdom of Patagonia: Torres del Paine National Park.
Declared a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, it’s one of the most stunning destinations in the world, famous for its majestic granite towers, turquoise lakes, glaciers, and unique biodiversity.
From October to March, the days are longer and the temperatures warmer in Torres del Paine, though it’s advisable to be prepared for strong winds and rapid weather changes. Rain is frequent, and the Patagonian winds can reach surprising speeds.
In the park, visitors can enjoy a wide range of activities, many of which are physically demanding. The famous W Circuit trek takes you through some of the park’s most breathtaking landscapes, with the trail steepening as you enter the Ascencio Valley. Hiking to the Base of the Torres, trekking into the French Valley, and witnessing the ice formations from the Grey Lake lookout will leave you with unforgettable memories.
Sailing on Grey Lake to get a closer view of the glacier is another must-do in the park. You can also spot local wildlife such as guanacos, foxes, and the majestic Andean condor.
Torres del Paine, as many travellers say, has changed the lives of those who witness its majesty. It may seem distant, even from San Pedro de Atacama, where this north-to-south adventure began, but reaching these towering peaks is the ultimate reward for that journey long kept in the vault of your dreams.
One Country, A Thousand Landscapes, One Ally
The only way to explain how the arid Atacama Desert glows under the northern sun while the southern glaciers and fjords remain intact in their surroundings — all at the same time and in the same moment — is by discovering Chile, a journey from north to south. Each destination has its own charm and story to tell, turning this journey into an adventure that captures the soul of those who dare to explore it.
