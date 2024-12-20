From Origins to the Exponential Growth of Tourism

Historically, Chile has been home to indigenous cultures such as the Atacameños in the north, the Mapuche in the south, and the Rapa Nui on Easter Island. With the arrival of the Spanish in the 16th century, the country underwent a colonisation process that shaped its cultural identity. In 1818, Chile gained its independence, and since then it has emerged as a prosperous nation with modern tourist infrastructure that attracts millions of visitors each year.

Tourism in Chile has grown exponentially, thanks to its rich variety of landscapes and vibrant culture. And its cuisine, oh, its cuisine… This is another reason why the country attracts adventurers from all over the world. Dishes like asado, pastel de choclo, and curanto are just a few of the delights that capture the essence of Chilean flavor.

But the true star of the country is undoubtedly its wine. Chile is globally renowned for its wine production, with vineyards spreading across the central regions. Touring the wine routes, tasting its varieties, and getting lost in the scenic valleys is an experience not to be missed.

Culturally, Chile is a fascinating blend of indigenous and European influences. Traditional music, especially the cueca, is heard at iconic festivals like La Tirana in the north, the harvest celebrations in the centre, and the Fiestas Patrias across the country.

Chile invites you to immerse yourself in its traditions and be amazed by its contrasts. Below, we embark on a journey through five iconic destinations that reveal the true essence of this extraordinary nation.