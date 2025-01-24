Not so long ago, we reported that Christie’s International Real Estate Marbella was opening a new office – not further down the road in another suburban area, but in Málaga. Now comes the news that the team is expanding further with the opening of a brand-new office in Madrid.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography courtesy of Christie’s International Real Estate, Madrid
For an internationally renowned brand such as Christie’s International Real Estate, operating from a highly visible prime location is of great importance, and so its Marbella offices are located on the Golden Mile, where the company continues a presence that goes back a decade now. It soon became evident that there was demand for a recognised brand such as Christie’s International Real Estate in a market like that of Marbella. International buyers trust the name and the accompanying service and know-how, and the same is true of homeowners, as a result of which the team led by Hans Veenhuijsen can boast of having many of the finest properties in the region on its books.
The success of Christie’s International Real Estate Marbella led to expansion into Málaga, when Hans opened a new office in the city centre in 2018 following strong demand from clients for access to quality properties and investments in and around the provincial capital. “We were already familiar with the local market,” says Hans, “and we scouted top local people to join our team, and the same is true now that we’ve launched the Madrid office, whose team is headed up by Olga García Hernández, Managing Director of Christie’s International Real Estate Madrid.” Hans is now the CEO of all three offices, and one of his many business skills is picking strong teams, capable of excelling in dynamic markets such as those of the three M’s where Christie’s International Real Estate is now operative.
Christie’s International Real Estate In Spain
The entry into the vibrant Madrid market greatly expands Christie’s International Real Estate presence in Spain, and the three markets have been strategically chosen to complement and support one another. In other words, a global city such as Madrid attracts the kind of buyers who also seek properties or investments along the Costa del Sol. “The three markets open up a highly complementary combination of property types and investment options.”
From its offices on Nuñez de Balboa 12, in the exclusive Recoletos area of the Barrio Salamanca in Madrid, the Christie’s International Real Estate team will be focusing not just on a fine collection of quality homes in and around the city, but also on a select offering of commercial real estate and related assets. The areas of speciality will include Salamanca, Chamberí, Justicia, Chamartín, the city centre, La Moraleja, Aravaca, Pozuelo and Puerta de Hierro. Sharing the office, by the way, will be the team of Christie’s Spain, the renowned art auctioneers, which means that Madrid, like London and Brussels, features a unique model with Christie’s auctions. These three locations are the only ones in the world that share their offices in the same place, through which they are creating a more dynamic and all-inclusive service for their cliental. Clients on both sides are able to leverage the unique synergies between the worlds of high-end real estate, art, and luxury items.
Both provide specialised services that include identifying high-value opportunities for high-net-worth clients that can vary from buildings and development projects to art and homes. The Madrid office has experts for every stage of the process, from sourcing to negotiation, processing, and final acquisition. “What makes Madrid so exciting for us is that it is both an important and stable business hub, and a city that offers an excellent quality of life,” says Hans, who has led the ‘expansion out of Marbella’ from the outset.
“The growth potential here is strong and consistent, and together with the individual dynamics of markets such as Marbella and Málaga that makes for powerful prospects, especially in the higher end of the market.” Christie’s International Real Estate has made an impact in the Spanish market and is poised to achieve even more, building on a strong combination of local knowledge combined with an international brand with global access to buyers, investors, technical expertise, and of course luxurious homes around the world.
“As Christie’s International Real Estate offices in Marbella, Málaga, and Madrid, we are local and present on the ground, but also form part of that international network, and this is one of the formulas for success that have made us stand out.” Newcomers to any of the above markets are drawn by a familiar name that has stood the test of time in terms of service and expertise, and as a result Christie’s International Real Estate Marbella is well and truly on the move.
INFO
Christie’s International Real Estate Madrid
Nuñez de Balboa, 12 Madrid
Tel: (+34) 910 970 970
info@cire-madrid.com
www.cire-madrid.com