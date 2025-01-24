Christie’s International Real Estate Madrid

Christie’s International Real Estate In Spain

The entry into the vibrant Madrid market greatly expands Christie’s International Real Estate presence in Spain, and the three markets have been strategically chosen to complement and support one another. In other words, a global city such as Madrid attracts the kind of buyers who also seek properties or investments along the Costa del Sol. “The three markets open up a highly complementary combination of property types and investment options.”

From its offices on Nuñez de Balboa 12, in the exclusive Recoletos area of the Barrio Salamanca in Madrid, the Christie’s International Real Estate team will be focusing not just on a fine collection of quality homes in and around the city, but also on a select offering of commercial real estate and related assets. The areas of speciality will include Salamanca, Chamberí, Justicia, Chamartín, the city centre, La Moraleja, Aravaca, Pozuelo and Puerta de Hierro. Sharing the office, by the way, will be the team of Christie’s Spain, the renowned art auctioneers, which means that Madrid, like London and Brussels, features a unique model with Christie’s auctions. These three locations are the only ones in the world that share their offices in the same place, through which they are creating a more dynamic and all-inclusive service for their cliental. Clients on both sides are able to leverage the unique synergies between the worlds of high-end real estate, art, and luxury items.

Both provide specialised services that include identifying high-value opportunities for high-net-worth clients that can vary from buildings and development projects to art and homes. The Madrid office has experts for every stage of the process, from sourcing to negotiation, processing, and final acquisition. “What makes Madrid so exciting for us is that it is both an important and stable business hub, and a city that offers an excellent quality of life,” says Hans, who has led the ‘expansion out of Marbella’ from the outset.