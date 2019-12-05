Cirumed may be one of Spain’s most renowned plastic and aesthetic surgery clinics, but it is just as well known for its non-surgical procedures, carried out at its Medical Spa.
Run by Jeannine Aslani, specialist nurse and wound care manager, it is an ideal choice for anyone into beauty and skincare, its vast range of treatments including everything from CoolSculpting (fat freezing) to Botox and fillers, Fractora and Fraxel lasers (for skin resurfacing, scars, wrinkles, etc.). Changes may be taking place within the Clinic, but the staff are incredibly warm and down-to-earth, attending to you with a smile and giving seasoned, honest advice based on years of practice. These are just a few non-surgical treatments that clients are opting for.
Medex
A renowned line of facials relying on highly active, luxurious skin preparations for the treatment of acne and neglected, damaged skin. Each facial is specifically catered to your skin’s needs, with treatments sometimes involving the use of the Medex Light Mask. The latter works on issues like scarring, hyperpigmentation, and acne, using different frequencies of red, green, and blue light, which interact with the biological system of skin. This treatment can be combined with others – including laser – to reduce the appearance of scarring and accelerate the curation of wounds.
Alpha Peel
This is a strong yet safe peel, containing a combination of lactic, citric, and tartaric acids, sourced from milk, fruit, and wine. These ingredients are naturally absorbed by skin, resulting in optimal results without causing damage. The treatment regenerates and brightens skin, smoothens fine lines and wrinkles, and brings greater vitality to your complexion.
Cure Therapy Treatment
This regimen combines Medex serums and cellular fluids with deep exfoliation treatments, masks, and peels. The result is an intense targeting of fine lines, wrinkles, and improved hydration. The ageing process is halted and skin is regenerated at a cellular level. An ideal choice for those wishing to counteract sun and environmental damage, reverse the signs of ageing, and provide the skin with deep hydration.
Mesotherapy
A classic treatment that transforms skin from lacklustre to bright, dull to dewy, through the use of micro-fine needles that deliver a potent cocktail of vitamins, minerals, and amino acids to the mesodermal layer of the skin. The result is a firmer, plumper complexion with a reduced need for Botox and fillers. For optimal results, Cirumed recommends regular sessions.
Hydra Facial
This treatment is centred on profound pore cleansing and resurfacing, thanks to a special machine with powerful suction and exfoliation properties. The ingredients used block melanin production, making it an ideal treatment year-round for those battling hyperpigmentation. In four simple steps, a new layer of skin arises. Pores are completely cleaned of debris, and skin is infused with antioxidants, gentle glycolic and salicylic acids and peptides to maximise your glow.
This is a good choice for people with clogged pores, sun damaged skin, troublesome acne-prone skin, and dull and tired skin. It is suitable for all skin types.
Cirumed is, in every sense of the word, a one-stop clinic for all your beauty needs – both surgical and non-surgical. The Clinic is also home to two FDA-approved Zeltiq (CoolSculpting) machines, which provide similar results to those obtained by liposuction, despite the treatment being totally non-invasive and requiring no downtime at all. In fact, patients can freely visit Cirumed for this treatment while on their lunch break, checking out their emails or messaging friends while fat is frozen away from a number of areas – including the back, waist, arms, and even the double chin!
The staff are always on-hand to suggest useful approaches for any issue you might be targeting. From tiredness to acne scarring, stubborn fat to expression lines, they are in possession of the training, technology, and experience to recommend a specific treatment. Lasers, microneedling, and peeling treatments are just a few approaches that can lend skin a smooth, youthful, firm appearance. If you feel like it is time to transform into your best self, know that Cirumed can help you get there in a completely safe and non-invasive way.
