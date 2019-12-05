Medex

A renowned line of facials relying on highly active, luxurious skin preparations for the treatment of acne and neglected, damaged skin. Each facial is specifically catered to your skin’s needs, with treatments sometimes involving the use of the Medex Light Mask. The latter works on issues like scarring, hyperpigmentation, and acne, using different frequencies of red, green, and blue light, which interact with the biological system of skin. This treatment can be combined with others – including laser – to reduce the appearance of scarring and accelerate the curation of wounds.

Alpha Peel

This is a strong yet safe peel, containing a combination of lactic, citric, and tartaric acids, sourced from milk, fruit, and wine. These ingredients are naturally absorbed by skin, resulting in optimal results without causing damage. The treatment regenerates and brightens skin, smoothens fine lines and wrinkles, and brings greater vitality to your complexion.

Cure Therapy Treatment

This regimen combines Medex serums and cellular fluids with deep exfoliation treatments, masks, and peels. The result is an intense targeting of fine lines, wrinkles, and improved hydration. The ageing process is halted and skin is regenerated at a cellular level. An ideal choice for those wishing to counteract sun and environmental damage, reverse the signs of ageing, and provide the skin with deep hydration.

Mesotherapy

A classic treatment that transforms skin from lacklustre to bright, dull to dewy, through the use of micro-fine needles that deliver a potent cocktail of vitamins, minerals, and amino acids to the mesodermal layer of the skin. The result is a firmer, plumper complexion with a reduced need for Botox and fillers. For optimal results, Cirumed recommends regular sessions.