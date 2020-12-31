Lamborghini Diablo

Rounding off our list is another car that has aged like a fine wine: the Lamborghini Diablo. This mid-engined Italian devil celebrates 30 years of pure style in 2020. The Diablo was a triumph for Lamborghini, and seamlessly combined the brand’s heritage with outrageously cool 80s design cues made popular in its predecessors: the Countach and Jalpa. The Diablo’s sleek new exterior styling would pave the way for the features we now know and love in the Italian marque today. It was arguably the first ‘modern’ iteration to leave the company’s factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese. The Diablo would go on to become Lamborghini’s flagship model, and was released in various forms, including the VT, VS and Roaster, and would see production for over 11 years. Powered by either a ferocious 5.7-litre or utterly bombastic 6.0-litre V12 motor, the Diablo quickly became an icon of the decade. Racing to 100 km/h in a mere 4.5 seconds means the Diablo can still hold up against many modern cars on the road today, and has retained its infamous, menacing presence from all angles. A clean example of this 90’s classic will currently fetch around €200.000 in the local market. With naturally aspirated V12s and manual transmissions quickly becoming a thing of the past, the Diablo represents a golden era for supercars, offering perfect, uninterrupted driving thrills.