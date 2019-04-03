With its elegant country villas surrounded by hillside nature and vistas that take in the coastline and the Mediterranean Sea, El Madroñal is the place where rustic charm and Marbella luxury come together. This grand home in one of its best locations also offers lots of character, elegant décor and unique features.
A villa with the ambience of a country cortijo, this property personifies the charm and upmarket appeal of El Madroñal, the gated community that so beautifully blends the pleasures of a rustic setting surrounded by nature and space with close proximity to the five-star facilities of Marbella. What’s more, the home’s authentic country ambience and setting are matched by a very contemporary interior feel that fits seamlessly into its surroundings. This creates what could be called the ideal combination, especially at a time when ultra-modern lines and décor are beginning to revert back to more homely, organic styles that also incorporate natural materials.
For those who love space, privacy, enough peace and tranquillity to hear the birds sing and of course captivating views of mountains, valleys, a large section of Marbella coastline and a great expanse of sparkling sea, this particular spot within El Madroñal could be described as heaven. The sense of arrival is pleasing too, for you enter the home by stepping through a gate and crossing a delightful courtyard whose perspective of the sea remains engrossing no matter how many times you see it. Imagine experiencing that every time you come home? There are other accesses to the villa’s interior, but this has to be the favourite.
Though discreetly tucked into a hillside fold, the villa commands its position to create a very personal, private domain much like your own resort. This is a property with a presence that lends itself to peaceful relaxation, comfortable family life and stylish entertaining. The layout is bright and breezy, with lots of natural light, interlinked living areas and those ever-present vistas that you may not always notice as you go about your daily business, but which will suddenly take your breath away. It also makes this panoramic property perfect for hosting parties and receiving guests, and the accommodation and entertainment areas are so distributed as to offer optimal privacy and functionality.
Blending Modern and Rustic
Not surprisingly, the present owners fell in love with this home, which they modernised to make it their fulltime residence in the hills some ten minutes from the coastal road and the many amenities between San Pedro Alcántara, Puerto Banús and Marbella town. With a true flair for design and decoration, they installed a sleek, modern kitchen in the existing open-plan configuration, painted wooden doors, beams and window frames in off-white tones with a hint of grey, and created the perfect setting for an interior décor that very appealingly merged rustic elements such as vaulted ceilings and French doors with the crisp, clean styles of modern design.
This harmony of elements is visible throughout in a villa that also offers today’s home comforts and amenities on a technical level. But this is above all a property in which charm, elegance and quality of life shine through, always enhanced by a panorama of sea blues and country greens. The courtyard exudes a sense of comfort and wellbeing – just the spot to relax and take in the privilege of owning such a spectacular view, or indeed hosting guests in the knowledge that you’ll be hard-put to find a more impressive setting. The courtyard connects with an entrance hall that leads on to a guest WC, the official front door and a bedroom suite that is also ideal for use as a home office or study.
Also directly accessible from the intimate courtyard setting – which includes a small separate tower that houses guest quarters – is the kitchen, which itself flows on to the formal dining room, a sitting area and a very comfortable covered terrace in which you can lounge or dine outdoors to the frequent sights and sounds of eagles soaring above and goats following age-old herding routes on the hills across the valley. This living area is open-plan yet intimate, following the L-shape created by the patio space and as a result offers more character than a simple rectangular configuration. The kitchen, meanwhile, is a delight that blends modern style and top-range appliances with the welcoming charm of a country house.
Family Living and Entertaining in Style…
Follow the stairs down and you come to a lower floor that contains a very elegantly appointed living room that is at once chic and comfortable. Here the classic-contemporary melange is at its strongest, and indeed, the effortlessly stylish space leaps off the pages of an interior design magazine. This floor also contains more bedroom suites, including the tasteful master bedroom with its desk, dressing area and wonderful tiled bathroom, which once again marries modern and classical influences to great effect. Each room offers a different angle of the surrounding views, some more focused on the sea while others provide a tantalising cross section of mountains and greenery against the backdrop of blue skies.
… in a Celebrity Setting
A unique feature of this property is that it originally belonged to the leading artist and music producer Trevor Morais, who in partnership with Miloco created a professional studio where the likes of Britney Spears, Rammstein, Kylie Minogue, Sade and Björk recorded albums, and where Mariah Carey spent her honeymoon. The small but professionally equipped studio is connected to a spacious entertainment area that includes a lounge, bar, dance floor and snooker table. Here too, there is a panoramic terrace that extends the lifestyle zone, as well as an independent suite, of which more are to be found another level down in a section of the villa that also contains a Jacuzzi and sauna with showers/changing rooms and of course magnificent views to take in as you relax.
The two lower levels of the home connect directly with the garden, which flows down to a panoramically positioned pool deck with cabana bar. This singular home offers all the signature features of El Madroñal – rustic beauty, space, vistas and country chic – but it does so with the added verve of contemporary style, unique amenities and a touch of true showbiz pedigree.
WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF PANORAMA PROPERTIES