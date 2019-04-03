Blending Modern and Rustic

Not surprisingly, the present owners fell in love with this home, which they modernised to make it their fulltime residence in the hills some ten minutes from the coastal road and the many amenities between San Pedro Alcántara, Puerto Banús and Marbella town. With a true flair for design and decoration, they installed a sleek, modern kitchen in the existing open-plan configuration, painted wooden doors, beams and window frames in off-white tones with a hint of grey, and created the perfect setting for an interior décor that very appealingly merged rustic elements such as vaulted ceilings and French doors with the crisp, clean styles of modern design.

This harmony of elements is visible throughout in a villa that also offers today’s home comforts and amenities on a technical level. But this is above all a property in which charm, elegance and quality of life shine through, always enhanced by a panorama of sea blues and country greens. The courtyard exudes a sense of comfort and wellbeing – just the spot to relax and take in the privilege of owning such a spectacular view, or indeed hosting guests in the knowledge that you’ll be hard-put to find a more impressive setting. The courtyard connects with an entrance hall that leads on to a guest WC, the official front door and a bedroom suite that is also ideal for use as a home office or study.

Also directly accessible from the intimate courtyard setting – which includes a small separate tower that houses guest quarters – is the kitchen, which itself flows on to the formal dining room, a sitting area and a very comfortable covered terrace in which you can lounge or dine outdoors to the frequent sights and sounds of eagles soaring above and goats following age-old herding routes on the hills across the valley. This living area is open-plan yet intimate, following the L-shape created by the patio space and as a result offers more character than a simple rectangular configuration. The kitchen, meanwhile, is a delight that blends modern style and top-range appliances with the welcoming charm of a country house.