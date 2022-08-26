Swinging 60th Anniversary Of The MGB

Over its expansive 18-year run from 1962 to 1980, the MGB cemented itself into the archives as arguably one of the most quintessentially British motoring marvels of the last century.

These dainty sports cars offered way more than a one-size-fits-all approach, with a vast array of configurations on offer over its lifespan. Early models sported a solid 4-cylinder, upped to a 6-pot in later versions. Body types ranged from sleek two-seat soft tops to a tin-top coupe and even a 2+2 GT version that featured a punchy V8. The little feature-rich MGB was packed full of potential.

1965 was the year the MGB finally reached its most beautiful form, in the guise of the GT. Designed by famed Italian coachbuilder, Pininfarina, the GT boasted a refined and highly elegant design. In its new skin, this British-born grand tourer would evolve to be dubbed ‘the poor man’s Aston Martin’, but that sounds like nothing but a compliment. And ironically, later in its life the MGB roadster would go on to be driven by Ian Fleming’s fictional super spy in The Man with the Golden Gun, piloted by Roger Moore in 1974.

But by the late 1960s, the MGB began to struggle under the British Motor Corporation, with more affordable and better performing cars from Japan now proving irresistible to the expansive US market. Cars like the Datsun 240Z put many European automakers on notice, and BMC bosses thought they had just the solution to add some more spice to the mixture for this plucky two-seat sports car. Their answer was a massive V8.

The catalyst was the merger between MG and Rover, operating under an offshoot of Austin-Morris. Rover’s lightweight aluminium V8 was perfectly suited to the MGB, providing ample power to this dainty chassis, which would now see 100km/h in 8.5 seconds – hair-raising stuff in 1969. After just a few years in production, the company decided to drop the 3.5-litre V8 from the MGB, making them a reasonably rare find in today’s market thanks to modest production numbers.

Fancy yourself behind the wheel of one of these baby Bond cars? The UK market has plenty on offer for brave buyers. A 1960’s Mk 1 in solid condition, the most desirable of the bunch, will set you back around £25,000. But if you want something a little more ‘hands on’ and in need of some attention, you can pick up one of these British beauties for as low as £5,000 – or less if a working engine isn’t a requirement.

There’s still a huge love and appreciation for the MGB in many owner and enthusiast communities across Europe, and it’s not hard to see why. These beautiful little barchettas still hold so much feeling on the road and offer a gateway to serious motoring nostalgia at very attainable levels in the current market. Despite something of a rocky past, the MGB will go down as a true staple in motoring history.