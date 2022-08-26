This year marks some significant anniversaries in the motoring calendar; with three iconic cars, each acting as a momentous generational punctuation mark in the timeline of the motorcar. Each is somewhat different to the last, and all present something unique. To this day, they offer a perfectly distilled time warp back to their respective eras. To start this retrospective ride, we’re taking a trip to a small town called Abingdon, located just south of Oxford, England, to commemorate a true British motoring icon…
Words Sam Hexter, Photography Courtesy Of The Respective Manufacturers
This year marks some significant anniversaries in the motoring calendar; with three iconic cars, each acting as a momentous generational punctuation mark in the timeline of the motorcar. Each is somewhat different to the last, and all present something unique. To this day, they offer a perfectly distilled time warp back to their respective eras. To start this retrospective ride, we’re taking a trip to a small town called Abingdon, located just south of Oxford, England, to commemorate a true British motoring icon…
Words Sam Hexter, Photography Courtesy Of The Respective Manufacturers
Swinging 60th Anniversary Of The MGB
Over its expansive 18-year run from 1962 to 1980, the MGB cemented itself into the archives as arguably one of the most quintessentially British motoring marvels of the last century.
These dainty sports cars offered way more than a one-size-fits-all approach, with a vast array of configurations on offer over its lifespan. Early models sported a solid 4-cylinder, upped to a 6-pot in later versions. Body types ranged from sleek two-seat soft tops to a tin-top coupe and even a 2+2 GT version that featured a punchy V8. The little feature-rich MGB was packed full of potential.
1965 was the year the MGB finally reached its most beautiful form, in the guise of the GT. Designed by famed Italian coachbuilder, Pininfarina, the GT boasted a refined and highly elegant design. In its new skin, this British-born grand tourer would evolve to be dubbed ‘the poor man’s Aston Martin’, but that sounds like nothing but a compliment. And ironically, later in its life the MGB roadster would go on to be driven by Ian Fleming’s fictional super spy in The Man with the Golden Gun, piloted by Roger Moore in 1974.
But by the late 1960s, the MGB began to struggle under the British Motor Corporation, with more affordable and better performing cars from Japan now proving irresistible to the expansive US market. Cars like the Datsun 240Z put many European automakers on notice, and BMC bosses thought they had just the solution to add some more spice to the mixture for this plucky two-seat sports car. Their answer was a massive V8.
The catalyst was the merger between MG and Rover, operating under an offshoot of Austin-Morris. Rover’s lightweight aluminium V8 was perfectly suited to the MGB, providing ample power to this dainty chassis, which would now see 100km/h in 8.5 seconds – hair-raising stuff in 1969. After just a few years in production, the company decided to drop the 3.5-litre V8 from the MGB, making them a reasonably rare find in today’s market thanks to modest production numbers.
Fancy yourself behind the wheel of one of these baby Bond cars? The UK market has plenty on offer for brave buyers. A 1960’s Mk 1 in solid condition, the most desirable of the bunch, will set you back around £25,000. But if you want something a little more ‘hands on’ and in need of some attention, you can pick up one of these British beauties for as low as £5,000 – or less if a working engine isn’t a requirement.
There’s still a huge love and appreciation for the MGB in many owner and enthusiast communities across Europe, and it’s not hard to see why. These beautiful little barchettas still hold so much feeling on the road and offer a gateway to serious motoring nostalgia at very attainable levels in the current market. Despite something of a rocky past, the MGB will go down as a true staple in motoring history.
30 Years Of The Mclaren F1
From one quintessentially British motoring marvel to another: few cars stir the soul quite like this one. Born in 1992 and limited to just 106 road-legal cars, making it one of the most exclusive cars in the world today, this all-new McLaren spawned a new era of road-ready racers. Adorning the bedroom walls of many a keen petrolhead, the F1 was something truly unique and a car for the ages. Designed by the automotive legend, Gordon Murray – now responsible for a spiritual reprisal of the F1 in the GM T50 and T33 – the F1 ushered in some radical new changes and proprietary technologies that were distinctly McLaren.
Boasting a futuristic three-seat layout and central driving position – something not seen again until the unveiling of the marque’s 1,040bhp Speedtail – the F1 was just as soul stirring on the inside as it was on the out. The orchestral section sat neatly behind the three-person cabin was the real delight; a stonking 6.1-litre V12 engine that produced 618hp and 479 lbs of torque, giving all occupants an other-worldly induction noise fitting to its performance. Mated to a snappy gated 6-speed manual transmission, the F1 would see 100km/h in just 3.2 seconds. And for almost three decades after its inception, the McLaren F1 still to this day holds the record for being the fastest naturally aspirated production car ever made – this mighty McLaren could reliably push on to a ballistic 391 km/h. For reference, that’s faster than the Virgin Hyperloop One bullet train, in something with the same length wheelbase as a modern Ford Focus. It’s an engineering marvel.
On the outside, the F1 was elegant and distinctive. Hidden within its sweeping lines were ducts and vents, teased delicately out of view. McLaren’s motorsport lineage was adorned all over the car, from the Le Mans-inspired lights to the iconic central hood scoop that would draw in cool air from over the hood to feed that mighty BMW-derived V12.
In all, the F1 was an awe-inspiring instrument of great theatre, and represented the pinnacle of progress in a road-going motorcar. It roused the interests of a new generation of out-of-the-box thinkers and would go on to pave the way for some of the most incredible supercars, as well as all the new-fangled hybrid hypercars we celebrate today. The McLaren was the benchmark, and in many ways, still is.
Ferrari Enzo Turns 20
From one true ‘poster car’ to another, the Enzo, like the McLaren, represented the apex of design and engineering for its time. In the eyes of many, the Enzo remains to this day one of the best-looking Ferraris ever built. Loaded with aggressive, angular lines and long, sculpted panels, the Enzo made the most of Ferrari’s latest Formula One technology, and featured a full carbon-fibre body, ceramic composite disc brakes and active aerodynamics. The mantra of the Enzo was to truly push the boat out on what would be capable in a road car, and it certainly achieved that ambition, and then some.
In similar fashion to the McLaren, the Enzo appeared decades before everything went turbo-charged and featured another monstrous naturally aspirated V12. Capable of clocking 100km/h in a mere 3.14 seconds and reaching a staggering 355km/h, the Enzo truly made its mark in motoring history – as did its namesake, Ferrari’s own founding father.
This ferocious new Ferrari was revealed at the Paris Motor Show in 2002, and upon its public debut, was completely sold out. ‘Invitations for purchase’ were sent to an exclusive list of existing customers who had previously secured an F40 or F50, and production numbers were exceedingly limited – with just 493 production units ever to be sold.
Ferrari was up against some stiff competition from its rivals at the time too. Hot on the heels of the Enzo just a couple of years later came petrol-powered monsters like the supercharged Mercedes-McLaren SLR and the Porsche Carrera GT, packing that sublime V-10 engine. As there has been many a time in the company’s history, it was critical for Ferrari to get the Enzo right. And they delivered.
The Enzo went on to provide the development platform for the formidable homologation special, the Maserati MC12, lending its chassis, transmission, and engine to its younger sibling. And yet despite sharing so many integral components, the only visible shared exterior part, is the curved bubble windshield. The Enzo would also provide the starting point for its advanced development program, and paved the way for the incredible €1.3 million Ferrari FXX – but that’s an entirely different proposition altogether.
Cast your mind back to 2002 and the Enzo would have set you back around €550.000, had you have been lucky enough to have your name on Modena’s list of VIPs. If you fancy getting your hands on one of these automotive icons today, you’re looking at an average auction price in the region of an eye-watering €2.5 million. Which is hardly surprising, given this was to be Ferrari’s final naturally aspirated, mid-engined supercar. There’s no denying it, the Enzo is dripping with cool and looks just as fresh today as it did rolling out of the factory 20 years ago. Icon status: achieved.