Avant-Garde Sailing With Aventura

Though less than 25 years old, the French boat builder selected by François and Michel dedicates itself exclusively to the design, development, construction and fitting of state-of-the-art catamarans that have won a variety of international awards, including ‘Best Catamaran’ within its size category at the prestigious Salon de Cannes in 2021. “In addition to operating two of our own Aventura 37 models, we will be selling and leasing the entire range, including a rental management service on behalf of owners,” says François, who will also be adding further models to the fleet of Club Catamaran Les Rivage, including the larger Aventura 45 and the futuristic Aventura 14 powerboat. “The latter is especially exciting, and one of the best of its kind in the world.”

As well as with homeowners – who are automatic club members – and private and group/corporate clients, Catamaran Les Rivages also works with top hotel groups such as Club Med, for whose Marbella resort (the beautifully redesigned Hotel Don Miguel) it is an important reference on the Costa del Sol. “We’re very pleased to add a rather exciting and luxury lifestyle service to the range of leisure options on this coast,” says Michel, who offers these vessels of floating luxury with teak wood and soft leather finishing to his homebuyers as part of a series he calls Tierra & Mar – land and sea. “It’s a continuation of the luxury lifestyle amenities and concierge service that comes with our properties, such as the 15 villas of La Grand Large, which will be delivered at the end of this year.”

The pioneering concept of Club Catamaran Les Rivages adds further elan to the lifestyle-orientated offering of boutique developers such as Michel Dupey, and in the process contributes to the Costa del Sol’s position as a centre of luxury living and well-being.