The finest luxury residences on the Costa del Sol come with their own pools and bathing decks set within landscaped gardens, indoor spas with gymnasiums and heated swimming pools, and sometimes even paddle / tennis courts, concierge reception and owners’ club — but the boutique developers of Les Rivages in Estepona and Le Grand Large in Marina del Este, Almuñecar, have taken home ownership on this coast one step further by introducing a private catamaran service.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy of Club Catamaran Les Rivages
It’s a good thing that owners of the luxurious apartments and penthouses at Les Rivages, and private modern villas of Le Grand Large, enjoy a beachfront setting with direct access to the sea, as in addition to on-site luxuries such as a spa, gym and pool club they will also each co-own a stylish new catamaran, complete with 12 days of free usage throughout the year. “It’s a complementary privilege that comes with buying a property through Les Rivages,” says Michel Dupey, founder and CEO of the French boutique developer that has made such a name for itself with its offering of fine quality modern homes.
“Access is spread evenly among homeowners, each having four days of free usage in each of the high, mid and low seasons, complete with skipper and all on-board amenities.” The initial fleet of two state-of-the-art catamarans comprises the Aventura 37 – an 11- metre-long double-hull high-tech sailing boat with four luxurious cabin suites, indoor kitchen, dining space and lounge, as well as the catamaran decking that simply spells out a privileged, active lifestyle. “The interiors are modern, tasteful and beautifully finished in the finest materials, the vessels are high-tech and with a width of six metres and two hulls, they are far more stable and comfortable than single-hull yachts.”
A Private Sailing Club
The boats are managed and maintained by Club Catamaran Les Rivages, which in addition to organising trips for homeowners within and beyond their personal quota also hires out the catamarans for day groups, events and also longer on-board itineraries and vacations. “The revenue goes back into the club to cover maintenance costs and a return on investment,” says Michel, “and homeowners can also extend their quota by paying for extra days of usage and/or adding optional services such as waiters, chefs and on-board entertainment. Our homebuyers have been delighted by this unusually elegant opportunity to invite and relax with friends, family and business acquaintances.”
He leads the catamaran club with business partner François Bellotte, a highly skilled sailor whose many years of experience as a sea captain encompasses everything from French Navy destroyers, huge tankers and container ships to private yachts and sailing competitions. “What he doesn’t know about the sea and sailing has yet to be invented,” says Michel with a smile, and the two are great fans of the stability, sailing qualities and technical characteristics of the catamaran. “It is the fastest-growing type of pleasure boat exactly because it is so comfortable and enjoyable,” says François, “and out of all the options available we were so impressed with Aventura that we not only chose their Type 37 for the club but have also become the brand’s sole representative for Spain.”
Avant-Garde Sailing With Aventura
Though less than 25 years old, the French boat builder selected by François and Michel dedicates itself exclusively to the design, development, construction and fitting of state-of-the-art catamarans that have won a variety of international awards, including ‘Best Catamaran’ within its size category at the prestigious Salon de Cannes in 2021. “In addition to operating two of our own Aventura 37 models, we will be selling and leasing the entire range, including a rental management service on behalf of owners,” says François, who will also be adding further models to the fleet of Club Catamaran Les Rivage, including the larger Aventura 45 and the futuristic Aventura 14 powerboat. “The latter is especially exciting, and one of the best of its kind in the world.”
As well as with homeowners – who are automatic club members – and private and group/corporate clients, Catamaran Les Rivages also works with top hotel groups such as Club Med, for whose Marbella resort (the beautifully redesigned Hotel Don Miguel) it is an important reference on the Costa del Sol. “We’re very pleased to add a rather exciting and luxury lifestyle service to the range of leisure options on this coast,” says Michel, who offers these vessels of floating luxury with teak wood and soft leather finishing to his homebuyers as part of a series he calls Tierra & Mar – land and sea. “It’s a continuation of the luxury lifestyle amenities and concierge service that comes with our properties, such as the 15 villas of La Grand Large, which will be delivered at the end of this year.”
The pioneering concept of Club Catamaran Les Rivages adds further elan to the lifestyle-orientated offering of boutique developers such as Michel Dupey, and in the process contributes to the Costa del Sol’s position as a centre of luxury living and well-being.