The Finest Products Available

As the person responsible for the gourmet department, he works with the company’s buyers to ensure it can offer the finest products and most exclusive food brands available anywhere in the world. “To locate them, we look across the globe at specially sourced wines and spirits, craft beers, lemonades, cheese, charcuterie, spices and condiments, confectionary, pasta, paté, caviar, canned products, jams and many more delicacies.”

And it shows! To stroll into the Club del Gourmet is to enter a world of taste and olfactory sensations, though the eyes have plenty to feast on too, with beautifully packaged and presented products from top-brand manufacturers and specialist artisanal producers in Spain, Italy, France, the UK, USA, Japan, China and just about everywhere else. It’s a food lover’s smorgasbord of delights sourced from around the globe and brought together within the top floor of the El Corte Inglés department store, where it is presented with suitable aplomb.

Buy or Enjoy on the Spot

The Gourmet Club offers the ultimate food shopping experience for those who enjoy taking fine cuisine, cooking and entertaining to the next level. You can fill your shopping bags or have them delivered to your home, but it’s also possible to enjoy gorgeous snacks and treats made from the delicacies that surround you at the Gourmet Experience, a stylish gastro style tapas bar specialised in working with the finest quality products. “It’s like any other good tapas bar, except you can select your own dishes from any of the products in the Gourmet Club, and have them freshly prepared for you by skilled chefs,” says Juanma.

What’s more, you won’t pay restaurant prices, but exactly the same as when you buy the products to take them home. “If you order a dish with 100 grams of the finest Jamón Iberico that’s what you will pay for, and the same applies to the wines.” Normally, the rule of thumb is that restaurants double or triple the price of a bottle of wine when sold at the table, so to speak, but at the Gourmet Experience a glass or bottle of wine is charged at its retail value, making this one of the most recommendable places to enjoy top quality food and wine at a reasonable price.

“The dishes are prepared freshly, there and then, and we are able to offer most wines by the glass as well as the bottle,” so there is no reason not to enjoy fine food at its best, and with so many products to choose from, the selection is almost endless. The nearby Cafetaria offers a cosy environment for a snack while shopping, but if you want to make a special meal of it, why not try one of the restaurants that also form part of the gourmet experience at El Corte Inglés Marbella.