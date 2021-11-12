Why Is Coa Guaranteed To Be A Success?

In two words: Michael Keijser! It was he who founded Dreamers Marbella which put Marbella on the international music map with visiting DJs of the calibre of David Guetta, Jason Derulo, Martin Garrix, Erick Morillo, Roger Sánchez, Carl Cox and Armin van Burren among many others. He later followed this fame with further kudos at Santos Beach Club Ibiza and Teatro back in Marbella. Michael has employed his expertise in making sure that Coa lives up to expectations, using his contacts established over long years on the coast to great effect, assembling a team including many he has worked with before, so expect a warm welcome and slick service. This even extends to having sourced Don Enrique’s Kema Kulo Salsa Picante from Tarifa – only for the very brave!

Talented Head Chef, David Aguado is one of those, and he has envisioned an enticing Mediterranean Menu, based on top quality produce, which is prepared in an open kitchen on the lower level. The meat, for example, is sourced from choice cuts of Simmental, Fresian, Angus, Avileña-Black Iberian, and Wagyu, all having been carefully aged over 30 to 50 days maturation.