COA has only just opened and already it is all the rage. Deriving from barbacoa, as its name suggests it specialises in grilled delights – gourmet meat, fish and vegetables. Located at Edificio Online, in front of Casino Marbella, COA is a legend in the making.
Words: JAMES SINCLAIR, Photography: KEVIN HORN and COURTESY OF COA MARBELLA
Approaching the restaurant, you will be impressed by its facade, stylishly imposing a sensation of anticipation. The venue is spread over two floors, with a chic sophisticated décor, comfortable chairs and sofa benches providing seating for over 100 people, and solid metallic-topped tables. Pop art from Jordi Fernández of JoGiz Art abounds and even graces the plates. An extensive glass-fronted wine cabinet occupies the full-length of the restaurant on the upper level, with a private dining salon opposite it on the other side. This is clearly a place for relaxing with friends and savouring the ambience.
Why Is Coa Guaranteed To Be A Success?
In two words: Michael Keijser! It was he who founded Dreamers Marbella which put Marbella on the international music map with visiting DJs of the calibre of David Guetta, Jason Derulo, Martin Garrix, Erick Morillo, Roger Sánchez, Carl Cox and Armin van Burren among many others. He later followed this fame with further kudos at Santos Beach Club Ibiza and Teatro back in Marbella. Michael has employed his expertise in making sure that Coa lives up to expectations, using his contacts established over long years on the coast to great effect, assembling a team including many he has worked with before, so expect a warm welcome and slick service. This even extends to having sourced Don Enrique’s Kema Kulo Salsa Picante from Tarifa – only for the very brave!
Talented Head Chef, David Aguado is one of those, and he has envisioned an enticing Mediterranean Menu, based on top quality produce, which is prepared in an open kitchen on the lower level. The meat, for example, is sourced from choice cuts of Simmental, Fresian, Angus, Avileña-Black Iberian, and Wagyu, all having been carefully aged over 30 to 50 days maturation.
Scrumptious Delicacies
From the many gourmet options on offer, specialities not to miss out on here include Carpaccio de Picanha, 60 Days Matured, with Pepper, Onion and Cilantro Sprout, Toro Tuna Tartar, Sanlucar Langostino, Scallops with Parmesan Cream, Marinated Asparagus and Acorn-fed Ham, Slow-heated Artichokes with Payoyo Cheese Flakes and Cured Meat Slices, Grilled Avocado with Sweet Chocolate Soup, Tarragon Oil and a Touch of Fennel, Prime Nebraska Entraña, Entrecôte, Fillet and Rib Eye Steaks, Rack of Lamb with Mushrooms, Apple and Cane Honey Juice, and Steamed Black Cod with Avocado Gazpachuelo.
The desserts are all freshly homemade, prepared by the resident Master pastry chef. Prices are reasonable and portions generous.
Returning to the wines as mentioned above, aficionados will meet their match with selections like Hacienda Monasterio, Alion, Arzuaga, Emilio Moro, Pedrosa and Pingus on offer, as well as a Ramos Paul from Ronda. There are of course a range of international wines, whites and rosés, as well as a good selection of Cavas and Champagne. Cocktails also feature prominently here as does Mahou on draft – the brand is actually a partner of the business.
For a lingering lunch that will prep you for going back for more, or a fun night out in a vibrant venue full of life and love, with food that really hits the spot, they don’t come much better than COA.
INFO
Avenida Las Malvas, Nueva Andalucía, Marbella.
Open Tuesday – Saturday for Lunch and Dinner (Kitchen: 1pm – 11pm) and Sunday for Lunch.
Tel: (+34) 683 528 324.
www.coarestaurant.es