How It Works

The production takes place at the state-of-the-art factory in Modena – heart of Italian sports car manufacture – but the private bespoke cars are configured at boutique studios in locations such as Milan, Kitzbühel, St. Moritz, Zürich, Porto Cervo, Miami, Munich, Modena, Dubai and now also Marbella, at the entrance to Puerto Banús. “We are present not in typical car dealership locations but where you will also find other luxurious products, such as jewellery, fashion, art and yachts,” says Dany, whose passion for what ARES call the Co-Create process is clear.

“The process begins by exploring exactly what the client has in mind, their personal vision of automotive perfection. This could be a retro-modern version of their favourite classic car or something completely new, and once we have a clear picture we develop a pre-study that ultimately leads to the selection of the so-called ‘donor car’ – the chassis, technological platform and engine upon which the new car is built – and then proceed with creating a one-off bodywork design that is the embodiment of everything you love about motoring. In other words, your perfect car!” Though hand-built by master craftsmen and fitted with the finest materials of your choice, ARES cars also come with the latest technology, comfort, performance and safety – regardless of whether you order a 1950s-style sports car or an ultramodern one.

You will see the whole process begin to take shape before your eyes, first with advanced graphics and VR technology, and ultimately ‘in the flesh’, when not only the exterior but also the dashboard, materials, tuning and seats literally designed around you become your vision made real. “When the car is almost ready, our clients come to Modena to be ‘fitted,” says Dany. “This relates both to the final tuning touches and control, as to the perfect setting and positioning of the driver’s seat.”

In addition to such unique, one-off pieces, ARES also presents a small collection of limited edition models such as the ARES Land Rover Defender Spec 1.2, the ARES Scrambler for BMW R nine T motorbike and its very own design, the classic ARES S1 Spyder – all present at the showroom in Puerto Banús. For not so much more than a ‘standard’ limousine or super sports car, you can own a bespoke limited series creation or indeed the car you have always dreamed of – your very own creation of motoring perfection!