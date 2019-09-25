Architecture with a Personal Touch

Such an approach is indicative of the McLundie way of working, for in the creation of anything from private villas to large-scale mix-use projects he invests a lot of effort in coming to grips with the essence of the setting and the people so that he can design something that is unique as well as fitting. “I want to help create something that adds value to the owner and/or community, and stands the test of time, so I work with the natural setting, the climatic conditions, the scenery and also the slope of the land, for these factors – together with the personal and cultural factors – give shape to each project, and transcends it into a home or part of a town’s urban landscape,” says Colin.

Having worked on assigments ranging from Mediterranean and Andalusian developments – such as Arcos Gardens in Arcos de la Frontera – to modern villas in Sotogrande and the Canary Islands, and apartments in Newcastle, not to mention plans for an entire mixed-use residential project on newly reclaimed land in Gibraltar (which is being designed together with Clark Geddes, a former university colleague with whom he has formed MGA Architects in Gibraltar), Colin believes it isn’t so much the architectural style you work on, but how you treat vital elements such as proportions, light and space, as well as roofscapes. “A building is all about its seamless functionality, on the one hand, and the aesthetic appeal and feeling it gives the people who live, work or spend time in it. In this context, attention to detail and sensitivity for the project are key factors.”

His desire to really come to grips with each new project has created a lasting relationship with his clients, many of whom McLundie Architects have worked for on subsequent enterprises. He has even teamed up with ex-colleagues from university to redevelop a historic property in Glasgow, showing his affinity with architectural styles ranging from classical and Andalusian to ultra-modern.

This also applies to the scope of projects, for having originally designed the new Sotogrande International School in 1998, McLundie Architects has, together with Arkitecnia, been commissioned to create the blueprint for a new secondary school building and boarding house. Drawing on their previous experience with Las Brisas Golf Club and Arcos Gardens, most recently McLundie Architects has been commissioned to carry out the redevelopment of the San Roque Clubhouse and practice area.

Asked about the undoubted success formula of an architect who scores so high on client appreciation, Colin sums it up with typical modesty: “it’s not about the architect’s ego, but his ability to listen to his clients and give them what they desire while exceeding their expectations.”

WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY KEVIN HORN AND COURTESY OF MCLUNDIE ARCHITECTS

www.mclundie.com