Every good real estate project boasts an architect behind its forms, details and layout, but very few have three creative teams giving shape to its lifestyle offering. That’s how important design is to Dunique.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy Of Prime Invest
If owning a home in a setting such as Marbella was once about bricks and mortar, today it is more about a dream, a lifestyle, an experience. The setting, views, and surroundings remain constants, as important as ever, but in addition to this and the quality and style of the properties themselves, 21st-century buyers wish to have the kind of on-site resources that mean a residential community is much more than that – a country club resort within a resort destination.
It is this combination of factors and blend of ingredients that developers wish to count upon when creating a new project, but how they employ them is a different matter, and it becomes the ultimate differentiating factor between residential complexes, as the proof is clearly visible in the final product. Dunique is richly endowed with the classic set of property ingredients, including a prime frontline beach location in El Rosario with stunning sea views and direct beach access.
In addition to this comes the security of a manned gated community, proximity to local facilities, golf and tennis clubs, schools, and being little more than five minutes from Marbella town. The concept has been from the outset to create a privileged living environment in the kind of beachfront setting that is a rare gem these days, and within it, design, amenities, and on-site services form the key elements that facilitate the very best quality of life.
Home Design At Dunique
The main architectural design of the complex was entrusted to Miguel Maiz Córdova and Jesús Díaz Marino, from whose creative expertise has flowed a tailored style that is sleek, contemporary, and enduring in its aesthetic appeal. The low-slung project consists of beautifully detailed apartments and villas whose orientation towards the sea is enhanced by private terraces and pool areas surrounded by landscaping inspired by the Mediterranean dune vegetation.
The soft-toned finish avoids the harshness of pure white in favour of more muted colours that merge with the abundant natural surroundings. “Our design was naturally driven by this rather spectacular setting, but also by the lifestyle-focused orientation of Dunique, which was always intended to be an oasis of serenity, beauty, and amenities within an already wonderful environment,” explains Maiz & Diaz. “Landscaping and orientation were therefore integral to the design concept.”
For this reason, you could say that the property owners at Dunique will have the very best of a unique location, a setting caressed by cool sea breezes and the soundtrack of waves, where the architects have created an interplay of light, shadows, and views. “Our task was to create homes that are private bastions within a community that entices its residents to connect with nature, enjoy resort facilities, and interact with one another.”
Lifestyle Design Of Dunique
Chema Sobrado and Alvaro Estuñiga have long since established a reputation as specialists in creating exceptional leisure and lifestyle environments, from the new Pacha resort in Estepona to La Reserva Beach in Sotogrande. More and more residential developments feature sports, spa, fitness, and clubhouse facilities, but few actually contract a separate company to ensure they match the standards of the finest leisure destinations.
It is clear that the Social Club is one of the features that distinguishes Dunique as a true five-star residential resort, designed to offer a unique quality of life amid the dunes of Marbella’s finest beaches. “It is designed as a social hub that attracts residents as a community around a central plaza,” says Archidom. “This space makes the most of fresh breezes while keeping out strong winds, playing also with sunlight and shade to ensure it is a very pleasant place to be.”
The sensory elements include the sounds and scents of a seaside location within a structure that seems to defy gravity while offering attractive multipurpose spaces with optimal functionality. “Our reference point was the sense of arrival and sensation of refinement that a five-star hotel or a refined golf clubhouse offers, and this is where we have created a four-storey building that houses a stylish wellness and fitness centre with semi-open gymnasium, garden yoga, a 30-metre pool, a panoramic bar, and further lounges and social spaces.”
Bringing Dunique To Fruition
By harnessing the expertise of skilled master brokers and project managers, Prime Invest has been the driving force behind Dunique, overseeing and executing design, planning, marketing, and construction management activities.
Prime Invest describes Dunique as, “A home that offers peace, privacy, and relaxation while being part of a refined and active community.” It is Marbella luxury and lifestyle seen through fresh eyes, both aesthetically, in content, and through the connection with nature in a very special beauty spot. Spectacular in every way, Dunique’s construction has already started and Marbella’s most unique resort community in the dunes will come to life in the first semester of 2025.