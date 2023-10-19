If owning a home in a setting such as Marbella was once about bricks and mortar, today it is more about a dream, a lifestyle, an experience. The setting, views, and surroundings remain constants, as important as ever, but in addition to this and the quality and style of the properties themselves, 21st-century buyers wish to have the kind of on-site resources that mean a residential community is much more than that – a country club resort within a resort destination.

It is this combination of factors and blend of ingredients that developers wish to count upon when creating a new project, but how they employ them is a different matter, and it becomes the ultimate differentiating factor between residential complexes, as the proof is clearly visible in the final product. Dunique is richly endowed with the classic set of property ingredients, including a prime frontline beach location in El Rosario with stunning sea views and direct beach access.

In addition to this comes the security of a manned gated community, proximity to local facilities, golf and tennis clubs, schools, and being little more than five minutes from Marbella town. The concept has been from the outset to create a privileged living environment in the kind of beachfront setting that is a rare gem these days, and within it, design, amenities, and on-site services form the key elements that facilitate the very best quality of life.