Creating A Way Of Life

It is a vision that caught the imagination of the buying public early on, and if the initial projects were popular the new ones have enjoyed unrivalled success, with the apartments and penthouses of Sabinas selling all but seven of a total of 60 properties within less than a year. “They will be handed over to owners by the end of 2025, and our next project is Enebros, which occupies an even more amazing location, and will take design, amenities and quality of finishing to another level.” Complementing such projects created by the master developer are private villas that share the stunning sea, mountain, valley and lake views.

“Enebros will be a super elegant project of no more than 50 units, and we intend it to be our finest project yet.” As Real de La Quinta gathers momentum, it begins to take off more and more, with demand for the lifestyle being created here particularly strong. “Those who bought in the early phases of the resort are now reaping the benefits, with new buyers offering them significantly more than they originally paid, and there is every indication that this trend will continue with the new projects.”

The lifestyle offered at Real de La Quinta that is so highly desired starts with a gated country club resort community on the very edge of Marbella. Once you pass into the valley you enter a private world whose focal point is the El Lago Club environment. Pathways lead through curated nature, past a six-hole golf course that adds further greenery to the setting in a peaceful location within minutes of Marbella and the golf links of La Quinta and Nueva Andalucía. “This is what our residents look out on and form part of,” says Marisol, “and it is a lifestyle centred upon security, peace of mind, natural surroundings, healthy exercise, and quality amenities, apart from the inherent style and comfort of the properties themselves.”

Featuring timeless elegance in its architectural styling, Sabinas is a fine example of the low-rise, high-appeal apartment and penthouse projects that have taken shape in Real de La Quinta and form part of its success. “Real de La Quinta is now reaching a point of critical mass that will lead to the opening of the facilities that make it so special and will give it a distinct members-only country club feel – with projects such as the soon to be launched Enebros we’re constantly raising the bar.”