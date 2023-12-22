Over the past few years, we have come to know Real de La Quinta for a number of highly successful apartment projects such as Olivos and Quercus that form the initial phases of an ambitious country club development. Now this vision is beginning to take shape.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy Of La Quinta Grupo Inmobiliario
The idea of creating a large, luxurious country club on the edge of Nueva Andalucía is certainly ambitious, but the developers of Real de La Quinta are not new at this, having already created the original La Quinta resort, which has since become one of the most established residential sectors of the greater Marbella area. The neighbouring Real de La Quinta – set at the point where Marbella and Benahavís meet – will however be their opus, a masterpiece designed to become a landmark development in the region.
The plan envisages a gated country club environment made up of architecturally styled apartments and villas set within a verdant valley with spectacular sea and mountain views. The valley borders La Quinta and Nueva Andalucía and backs on to the extensive Sierra de las Nieves nature reserve, making this not only the country club nearest to Marbella but also one surrounded by open country. The focal point of this resort community will be a manmade lake bordered by walking paths, natural vegetation, a six-hole golf course, and El Lago Club sports centre with a gym, spa and wellness, a lakeside restaurant and racquet club – and it’s all beginning to take shape.
Within a short stroll from here an exclusive Angsana Real de La Quinta, Boutique Spa Hotel by the Banyan Tree Group will add to the pedigree of Real de La Quinta, which also boasts being the first development of its kind in Spain to be BREEAM certified. “Yes, you can definitely call this vision ambitious, even more so because we’ve overlaid the project with a desire to be environmentally responsible,” says Marisol Serrano, Sales Manager for the group, which was one of the first in the region to embrace the concept of sustainable development.
Creating A Way Of Life
It is a vision that caught the imagination of the buying public early on, and if the initial projects were popular the new ones have enjoyed unrivalled success, with the apartments and penthouses of Sabinas selling all but seven of a total of 60 properties within less than a year. “They will be handed over to owners by the end of 2025, and our next project is Enebros, which occupies an even more amazing location, and will take design, amenities and quality of finishing to another level.” Complementing such projects created by the master developer are private villas that share the stunning sea, mountain, valley and lake views.
“Enebros will be a super elegant project of no more than 50 units, and we intend it to be our finest project yet.” As Real de La Quinta gathers momentum, it begins to take off more and more, with demand for the lifestyle being created here particularly strong. “Those who bought in the early phases of the resort are now reaping the benefits, with new buyers offering them significantly more than they originally paid, and there is every indication that this trend will continue with the new projects.”
The lifestyle offered at Real de La Quinta that is so highly desired starts with a gated country club resort community on the very edge of Marbella. Once you pass into the valley you enter a private world whose focal point is the El Lago Club environment. Pathways lead through curated nature, past a six-hole golf course that adds further greenery to the setting in a peaceful location within minutes of Marbella and the golf links of La Quinta and Nueva Andalucía. “This is what our residents look out on and form part of,” says Marisol, “and it is a lifestyle centred upon security, peace of mind, natural surroundings, healthy exercise, and quality amenities, apart from the inherent style and comfort of the properties themselves.”
Featuring timeless elegance in its architectural styling, Sabinas is a fine example of the low-rise, high-appeal apartment and penthouse projects that have taken shape in Real de La Quinta and form part of its success. “Real de La Quinta is now reaching a point of critical mass that will lead to the opening of the facilities that make it so special and will give it a distinct members-only country club feel – with projects such as the soon to be launched Enebros we’re constantly raising the bar.”
INFO
La Quinta Grupo Inmobiliario
Avda. Tomás Pascual 6, Oficina 6, Urb. La Quinta Golf, Benahavís.Tel: (+34) 952 762 400.
Email: inmo@grupolaquinta.com
www.realdelaquinta.com